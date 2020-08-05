HCA Healthcare names new operations VP for 10 ASCs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare selected a new ambulatory surgery vice president of operations for its Gulf Coast Division.

Four things to know:

1. Michael Nelson will assume the role Aug. 17, overseeing operations, business development and physician partnerships for 10 surgery centers in the Houston and South Texas markets.

2. Mr. Nelson joins the company from DaVita, where he spent two years as regional operations director for 18 Houston-area facilities providing dialysis treatment and physician services.

3. Prior to DaVita, Mr. Nelson held a four-year tenure in a variety of roles at Houston-based Nobilis Health Corp., which has a portfolio of 13 ASCs and four hospitals in Texas and Arizona.

4. Evan Ray, chief administrative officer of HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division, said in a prepared statement that Mr. Nelson's "extensive experience working with a variety of outpatient care facilities and provider groups will be a tremendous asset in his new role" and will allow for a smooth leadership transition.

