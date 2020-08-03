WalletHub's 10 best states for healthcare l 2020

WalletHub released its ranking of best states for healthcare Aug. 3, determining the best in the U.S.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and Washington, D.C., against 44 measures around cost, accessibility and outcomes to determine its rankings.

The top 10 states and territories:

1. Massachusetts

2. Minnesota

3. Rhode Island

4. Washington, D.C.

5. North Dakota

6. Vermont

7. Colorado

8. Iowa

9. Hawaii

10. South Dakota

