266 orthopedic procedures CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list in 2021

Descriptor CY 2020 CPT Code

Removal of total disc arthroplasty

(artificial disc), anterior

approach, each additional

interspace, cervical (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 0095T

Revision including replacement

of total disc arthroplasty

(artificial disc), anterior

approach, each additional

interspace, cervical (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 0095T

Total disc arthroplasty (artificial

disc), anterior approach,

including discectomy to prepare

interspace (other than for

decompression), each additional

interspace, lumbar (list separately

in addition to code for primary

procedure) 0163T

Removal of total disc

arthroplasty, (artificial disc),

anterior approach, each additional

interspace, lumbar (list separately

in addition to code for primary

procedure) 0163T

Revision including replacement

of total disc arthroplasty

(artificial disc), anterior

approach, each additional

interspace, lumbar (list separately

in addition to code for primary

procedure) 0165T

Posterior vertebral joint(s)

arthroplasty (for example, facet

joint[s] replacement), including

facetectomy, laminectomy,

foraminotomy, and vertebral

column fixation, injection of

bone cement, when performed,

including fluoroscopy, single

level, lumbar spine 0202T

Placement of a posterior

intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or

bilateral, including imaging and

placement of bone graft(s) or

synthetic device(s), single level;

cervical 0219T

Placement of a posterior

intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or

bilateral, including imaging and

placement of bone graft(s) or

synthetic device(s), single level;

thoracic 0219T

Application of halo, including

removal; cranial 20661

Application of halo, including

removal, cranial, 6 or more pins

placed, for thin skull osteology

(for example, pediatric patients,

hydrocephalus, osteogenesis

imperfecta) 20664

Replantation, arm (includes

surgical neck of humerus through

elbow joint), complete

amputation 20802

Replantation, forearm (includes

radius and ulna to radial carpal

joint), complete amputation 20805

Replantation, hand (includes

hand through

metacarpophalangeal joints),

complete amputation 20808

Replantation, digit, excluding

thumb (includes

metacarpophalangeal joint to

insertion of flexor sublimis

tendon), complete amputation 20816

Replantation, thumb (includes

carpometacarpal joint to mp

joint), complete amputation 20824

Replantation, thumb (includes

distal tip to mp joint), complete

amputation 20827

Replantation, foot, complete

amputation 20838

Bone graft with microvascular

anastomosis; fibula 20955

Bone graft with microvascular

anastomosis; iliac crest 20956

Bone graft with microvascular

anastomosis; metatarsal 20957

Bone graft with microvascular

anastomosis; other than fibula,

iliac crest, or metatarsal 20962

Free osteocutaneous flap with

microvascular anastomosis; other

than iliac crest, metatarsal, or

great toe 20969

Free osteocutaneous flap with

microvascular anastomosis; iliac

crest 20970

Excision of malignant tumor of

mandible; radical resection 21045

Reconstruction midface, lefort i;

single piece, segment movement

in any direction (for example, for

long face syndrome), without

bone graft 21141

Reconstruction midface, lefort i;

2 pieces, segment movement in

any direction, without bone graft 21142

Reconstruction midface, lefort i;

3 or more pieces, segment

movement in any direction,

without bone graft 21143

Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;

single piece, segment movement

in any direction, requiring bone

grafts (includes obtaining

autografts) 21145

Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;

single piece, segment movement

in any direction, requiring bone

grafts (includes obtaining

autografts) 21146

Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;

single piece, segment movement

in any direction, requiring bone

grafts (includes obtaining

autografts) 21147

Reconstruction midface, LeFort

II; any direction, requiring bone

grafts (includes obtaining

autografts) 21151

Reconstruction of midface bones

with bone graft

Reconstruction midface, LeFort

III (extracranial), any type,

requiring bone grafts (includes

obtaining autografts); without

LeFort I 21154

Reconstruction midface, LeFort

III (extracranial), any type,

requiring bone grafts (includes

obtaining autografts); with

LeFort I 21155

Reconstruction midface, LeFort

III (extra and intracranial) with

forehead advancement (for

example, mono bloc), requiring

bone grafts (includes obtaining

autografts); without LeFort I 21159

Reconstruction midface, LeFort

III (extra and intracranial) with

forehead advancement (for

example, mono bloc), requiring

bone grafts (includes obtaining

autografts); with LeFort I 21160

Reconstruction, entire or majority

of forehead and/or supraorbital

rims; with grafts (allograft or

prosthetic material) 21179

Reconstruction, entire or majority

of forehead and/or supraorbital

rims; with autograft (includes

obtaining grafts) 21180

Reconstruction of orbital walls,

rims, forehead, nasoethmoid

complex following intra- and

extracranial excision of benign

tumor of cranial bone (for

example, fibrous dysplasia), with

multiple autografts (includes

obtaining grafts); total area of

bone grafting less than 40 sq cm 21182

Reconstruction of orbital walls,

rims, forehead, nasoethmoid

complex following intra- and

extracranial excision of benign

tumor of cranial bone (for

example, fibrous dysplasia), with

multiple autografts (includes

obtaining grafts); total area of

bone grafting greater than 40 sq

cm but less than 80 sq cm 21183

Reconstruction of orbital walls,

rims, forehead, nasoethmoid

complex following intra- and

extracranial excision of benign

tumor of cranial bone (for

example, fibrous dysplasia), with

multiple autografts (includes

obtaining grafts); total area of

bone grafting greater than 80 sq

cm 21184

Reconstruction midface,

osteotomies (other than lefort

type) and bone grafts (includes

obtaining autografts) 21188

Reconstruction of mandibular

rami, horizontal, vertical, c, or l

osteotomy; with bone graft

(includes obtaining graft) 21194

Reconstruction of mandibular

rami and/or body, sagittal split;

with internal rigid fixation 21196

Reconstruction of mandibular

condyle with bone and cartilage

autografts (includes obtaining

grafts) (for example, for

hemifacial microsomia) 21247

Reconstruction of zygomatic arch

and glenoid fossa with bone and

cartilage (includes obtaining

autografts) 21255

Orbital repositioning, periorbital

osteotomies, unilateral, with bone

grafts; combined intra- and

extracranial approach 21268

Open treatment of depressed

frontal sinus fracture 21343

Open treatment of complicated

(for example, comminuted or

involving posterior wall) frontal

sinus fracture, via coronal or

multiple approaches 21344

Open treatment of nasomaxillary

complex fracture (lefort ii type);

requiring multiple open

approaches 21347

Open treatment of nasomaxillary

complex fracture (lefort ii type);

with bone grafting (includes

obtaining graft) 21348

Open treatment of complicated

(for example, comminuted or

involving cranial nerve foramina)

fracture(s) of malar area,

including zygomatic arch and

malar tripod; with bone grafting

(includes obtaining graft) 21366

Open treatment of palatal or

maxillary fracture (lefort i type); 21422

Open treatment of palatal or

maxillary fracture (lefort i type);

complicated (comminuted or

involving cranial nerve

foramina), multiple approaches 21423

Closed treatment of craniofacial

separation (lefort iii type) using

interdental wire fixation of

denture or splint 21431

Open treatment of craniofacial

separation (lefort iii type); with

wiring and/or internal fixation 21432

Open treatment of craniofacial

separation (lefort iii type);

complicated (for example,

comminuted or involving cranial

nerve foramina), multiple

surgical approaches 21433

Open treatment of craniofacial

separation (lefort iii type);

complicated, utilizing internal

and/or external fixation

techniques (for example, head

cap, halo device, and/or

intermaxillary fixation) 21435

Open treatment of craniofacial

separation (lefort iii type);

complicated, multiple surgical

approaches, internal fixation,

with bone grafting (includes

obtaining graft) 21436

Incision, deep, with opening of

bone cortex (for example, for

osteomyelitis or bone abscess),

thorax 21510

Excision of chest wall tumor

involving rib(s), with plastic

reconstruction; without

mediastinal lymphadenectomy 21602

Excision of chest wall tumor

involving rib(s), with plastic

reconstruction; with mediastinal

lymphadenectomy 21603

Excision first and/or cervical rib; 21615

Excision first and/or cervical rib;

with sympathectomy 21616

Ostectomy of sternum, partial 21620

Sternal debridement 21627

Radical resection of sternum; 21630

Radical resection of sternum;

with mediastinal

lymphadenectomy 21632

Division of scalenus anticus; with

resection of cervical rib 21705

Reconstructive repair of pectus

excavatum or carinatum; open 21740

Closure of median sternotomy

separation with or without

debridement (separate procedure) 21750

Open treatment of sternum

fracture with or without skeletal

fixation 21825

Incision and drainage, open, of

deep abscess (subfascial),

posterior spine; cervical, thoracic,

or cervicothoracic 22010

Incision and drainage, open, of

deep abscess (subfascial),

posterior spine; lumbar, sacral, or

lumbosacral 22015

Partial excision of vertebral body,

for intrinsic bony lesion, without

decompression of spinal cord or

nerve root(s), single vertebral

segment; cervical 22110

Partial excision of vertebral body,

for intrinsic bony lesion, without

decompression of spinal cord or

nerve root(s), single vertebral

segment; thoracic 22112

Partial excision of vertebral body,

for intrinsic bony lesion, without

decompression of spinal cord or

nerve root(s), single vertebral

segment; lumbar 22114

Partial excision of vertebral body,

for intrinsic bony lesion, without

decompression of spinal cord or

nerve root(s), single vertebral

segment; each additional

vertebral segment (list separately

in addition to code for primary

procedure) 22116

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or

posterolateral approach, 3

columns, 1 vertebral segment (for

example, pedicle/vertebral body

subtraction); thoracic 22206

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or

posterolateral approach, 3

columns, 1 vertebral segment (for

example, pedicle/vertebral body

subtraction); lumbar 22207

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or

posterolateral approach, 3

columns, 1 vertebral segment (for

example, pedicle/vertebral body

subtraction); each additional

vertebral segment (list separately

in addition to code for primary

procedure) 22208

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or

posterolateral approach, 1

vertebral segment; cervical 22210

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or

posterolateral approach, 1

vertebral segment; thoracic 22212

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or

posterolateral approach, 1

vertebral segment; lumbar 22214

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or

posterolateral approach, 1

vertebral segment; each

additional vertebral segment (list

separately in addition to primary

procedure) 22216

Osteotomy of spine, including

discectomy, anterior approach,

single vertebral segment; cervical 22220

Osteotomy of spine, including

discectomy, anterior approach,

single vertebral segment; thoracic 22222

Osteotomy of spine, including

discectomy, anterior approach,

single vertebral segment; lumbar 22224

Osteotomy of spine, including

discectomy, anterior approach,

single vertebral segment; each

additional vertebral segment (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 22226

Open treatment and/or reduction

of odontoid fracture(s) and or

dislocation(s) (including os

odontoideum), anterior approach,

including placement of internal

fixation; without grafting 22318

Open treatment and/or reduction

of odontoid fracture(s) and or

dislocation(s) (including os

odontoideum), anterior approach,

including placement of internal

fixation; with grafting 22319

Open treatment and/or reduction

of vertebral fracture(s) and/or

dislocation(s), posterior

approach, 1 fractured vertebra or

dislocated segment; lumbar 22325

Open treatment and/or reduction

of vertebral fracture(s) and/or

dislocation(s), posterior

approach, 1 fractured vertebra or

dislocated segment; cervical 22326

Open treatment and/or reduction

of vertebral fracture(s) and/or

dislocation(s), posterior

approach, 1 fractured vertebra or

dislocated segment; thoracic 22327

Open treatment and/or reduction

of vertebral fracture(s) and/or

dislocation(s), posterior

approach, 1 fractured vertebra or

dislocated segment; each

additional fractured vertebra or

dislocated segment (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 22328

Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary

technique, including minimal

discectomy to prepare interspace

(other than for decompression);

thoracic 22532

Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary

technique, including minimal

discectomy to prepare interspace

(other than for decompression);

lumbar 22533

Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary

technique, including minimal

discectomy to prepare interspace

(other than for decompression);

thoracic or lumbar, each

additional vertebral segment (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 22534

Arthrodesis, anterior transoral or

extraoral technique, clivus-c1-c2

(atlas-axis), with or without

excision of odontoid process 22548

Arthrodesis, anterior interbody

technique, including minimal

discectomy to prepare interspace

(other than for decompression);

thoracic 22556

Arthrodesis, anterior interbody

technique, including minimal

discectomy to prepare interspace

(other than for decompression);

lumbar 22558

Arthrodesis, pre-sacral interbody

technique, including disc space

preparation, discectomy, with

posterior instrumentation, with

image guidance, includes bone

graft when performed, l5-s1

interspace 22586

Arthrodesis, posterior technique,

craniocervical (occiput-c2) 22590

Arthrodesis, posterior technique,

atlas-axis (c1-c2) 22595

Arthrodesis, posterior or

posterolateral technique, single

level; cervical below c2 segment 22600

Arthrodesis, posterior or

posterolateral technique, single

level; thoracic (with lateral

transverse technique, when

performed) 22610

Arthrodesis, posterior interbody

technique, including

laminectomy and/or discectomy

to prepare interspace (other than

for decompression), single

interspace; lumbar 22630

Arthrodesis, posterior interbody

technique, including

laminectomy and/or discectomy

to prepare interspace (other than

for decompression), single

interspace; each additional

interspace (list separately in

addition to code for primary

procedure) 22632

Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal

deformity, with or without cast;

up to 6 vertebral segments 22800

Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal

deformity, with or without cast; 7

to 12 vertebral segments 22802

Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal

deformity, with or without cast;

13 or more vertebral segments 22804

Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal

deformity, with or without cast; 2

to 3 vertebral segments 22808

Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal

deformity, with or without cast; 4

to 7 vertebral segments 22810

Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal

deformity, with or without cast; 8

or more vertebral segments 22812

Kyphectomy, circumferential

exposure of spine and resection

of vertebral segment(s)

(including body and posterior

elements); single or 2 segments 22818

Kyphectomy, circumferential

exposure of spine and resection

of vertebral segment(s)

(including body and posterior

elements); 3 or more segments 22819

Exploration of spinal fusion 22830

Internal spinal fixation by wiring

of spinous processes (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 22841

Posterior segmental

instrumentation (for example,

pedicle fixation, dual rods with

multiple hooks and sublaminar

wires); 7 to 12 vertebral segments

(list separately in addition to code

for primary procedure) 22843

Posterior segmental

instrumentation (for example,

pedicle fixation, dual rods with

multiple hooks and sublaminar

wires); 13 or more vertebral

segments (list separately in

addition to code for primary

procedure) 22844

Anterior instrumentation; 4 to 7

vertebral segments (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 22846

Anterior instrumentation; 8 or

more vertebral segments (list

separately in addition to code for

primary procedure) 22847

Pelvic fixation (attachment of

caudal end of instrumentation to

pelvic bony structures) other than

sacrum (list separately in addition

to code for primary procedure) 22848

Reinsertion of spinal fixation

device 22849

Removal of posterior

nonsegmental instrumentation

(for example, harrington rod) 22850

Removal of posterior segmental

instrumentation 22852

Removal of anterior

instrumentation 22855

Total disc arthroplasty (artificial

disc), anterior approach,

including discectomy to prepare

interspace (other than for

decompression), single

interspace, lumbar 22857

Revision including replacement

of total disc arthroplasty

(artificial disc), anterior

approach, single interspace;

cervical 22861

Revision including replacement

of total disc arthroplasty

(artificial disc), anterior

approach, single interspace;

lumbar 22862

Removal of total disc arthroplasty

(artificial disc), anterior

approach, single interspace;

cervical 22864

Removal of total disc arthroplasty

(artificial disc), anterior

approach, single interspace;

cervical 22865

Radical resection of tumor;

clavicle 23200

Radical resection of tumor;

scapula 23210

Radical resection of tumor,

proximal humerus 23220

Removal of prosthesis, includes

debridement and synovectomy

when performed; humeral and

glenoid components (for

example, total shoulder) 23335

Arthroplasty, glenohumeral joint;

total shoulder (glenoid and

proximal humeral replacement

(for example, total shoulder)) 23472

Revision of total shoulder

arthroplasty, including allograft

when performed; humeral and

glenoid component 23474

Interthoracoscapular amputation

(forequarter) 23900

Disarticulation of shoulder; 23920

Amputation, arm through

humerus; with primary closure 24900

Amputation, arm through

humerus; open, circular

(guillotine) 24920

Amputation, arm through

humerus; re-amputation 24930

Amputation, arm through

humerus; with implant 24931

Cineplasty, upper extremity,

complete procedure 24940

Amputation, forearm, through

radius and ulna; 25900

Amputation, forearm, through

radius and ulna; open, circular

(guillotine) 25905

Krukenberg procedure 25915

Disarticulation through wrist; 25920

Disarticulation through wrist;

reamputation 25924

Transmetacarpal amputation; 25927

Transfer, toe-to-hand with

microvascular anastomosis; great

toe wrap-around with bone graft 26551

Transfer, toe-to-hand with

microvascular anastomosis; other

than great toe, single 26553

Transfer, toe-to-hand with

microvascular anastomosis; other

than great toe, double 26554

Transfer, free toe joint, with

microvascular anastomosis 26556

Incision, bone cortex, pelvis

and/or hip joint (for example,

osteomyelitis or bone abscess) 26992

Tenotomy, hip flexor(s), open

(separate procedure) 27005

Fasciotomy, hip or thigh, any

type 27025

Arthrotomy, hip, with drainage

(for example, infection) 27030

Capsulectomy or capsulotomy,

hip, with or without excision of

heterotopic bone, with release of

hip flexor muscles (ie, gluteus

medius, gluteus minimus, tensor

fascia latae, rectus femoris,

sartorius, iliopsoas) 27036

Arthrotomy with synovectomy,

hip joint 27054

Partial excision, wing of ilium,

symphysis pubis, or greater

trochanter of femur,

(craterization, saucerization) (for

example, osteomyelitis or bone

abscess); superficial 27070

Partial excision, wing of ilium,

symphysis pubis, or greater

trochanter of femur,

(craterization, saucerization) (for

example, osteomyelitis or bone

abscess); deep (subfascial or

intramuscular) 27071

Radical resection of tumor; wing

of ilium, 1 pubic or ischial ramus

or symphysis pubis 27075

Radical resection of tumor; ilium,

including acetabulum, both pubic

rami, or ischium and acetabulum 27076

Radical resection of tumor;

innominate bone, total 27077

Radical resection of tumor;

ischial tuberosity and greater

trochanter of femur 27078

Removal of hip prosthesis;

(separate procedure) 27090

Removal of hip prosthesis;

complicated, including total hip

prosthesis, methylmethacrylate

with or without insertion of

spacer 27091

Acetabuloplasty; (for example,

whitman, colonna, haygroves, or

cup type) 27120

Acetabuloplasty; resection,

femoral head (for example,

girdlestone procedure) 27122

Hemiarthroplasty, hip, partial (for

example, femoral stem

prosthesis, bipolar arthroplasty) 27125

Conversion of previous hip

surgery to total hip arthroplasty,

with or without autograft or

allograft 27132

Revision of total hip arthroplasty;

both components, with or without

autograft or allograf 27134

Revision of total hip arthroplasty;

acetabular component only, with

or without autograft or allograft 27137

Revision of total hip arthroplasty;

femoral component only, with or

without allograft 27138

Osteotomy and transfer of greater

trochanter of femur (separate

procedure) 27140

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or

innominate bone; 27146

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or

innominate bone; with open

reduction of hip 27147

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or

innominate bone; with femoral

osteotomy 27151

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or

innominate bone; with femoral

osteotomy and with open

reduction of hip 27156

Osteotomy, pelvis, bilateral (for

example, congenital

malformation) 27158

Osteotomy, femoral neck

(separate procedure) 27161

Osteotomy, intertrochanteric or

subtrochanteric including internal

or external fixation and/or cast 27165

Bone graft, femoral head, neck,

intertrochanteric or

subtrochanteric area (includes

obtaining bone graft) 27170

Treatment of slipped femoral

epiphysis; by traction, without

reduction 27175

Treatment of slipped femoral

epiphysis; by single or multiple

pinning, in situ 27176

Open treatment of slipped

femoral epiphysis; single or

multiple pinning or bone graft

(includes obtaining graft) 27177

Open treatment of slipped

femoral epiphysis; closed

manipulation with single or

multiple pinning 27178

Open treatment of slipped

femoral epiphysis; osteotomy and

internal fixation 27181

Epiphyseal arrest by

epiphysiodesis or stapling,

greater trochanter of femur 27185

Prophylactic treatment (nailing,

pinning, plating or wiring) with

or without methylmethacrylate,

femoral neck and proximal femur 27187

Closed treatment of acetabulum

(hip socket) fracture(s); with

manipulation, with or without

skeletal traction 27222

Open treatment of posterior or

anterior acetabular wall fracture,

with internal fixation 27226

Open treatment of acetabular

fracture(s) involving anterior or

posterior (one) column, or a

fracture running transversely

across the acetabulum, with

internal fixation 27227

Open treatment of acetabular

fracture(s) involving anterior and

posterior (two) columns, includes

t-fracture and both column

fracture with complete articular

detachment, or single column or

transverse fracture with

associated acetabular wall

fracture, with internal fixation 27228

Closed treatment of femoral

fracture, proximal end, neck; with

manipulation, with or without

skeletal traction 27232

Open treatment of femoral

fracture, proximal end, neck,

internal fixation or prosthetic

replacement 27236

Closed treatment of

intertrochanteric,

peritrochanteric, or

subtrochanteric femoral fracture;

with manipulation, with or

without skin or skeletal traction 27240

Treatment of intertrochanteric,

peritrochanteric, or

subtrochanteric femoral fracture;

with plate/screw type implant,

with or without cerclage 27244

Treatment of intertrochanteric,

peritrochanteric, or

subtrochanteric femoral fracture;

with intramedullary implant, with

or without interlocking screws

and/or cerclage 27245

Open treatment of greater

trochanteric fracture, includes

internal fixation, when performed 27248

Open treatment of hip

dislocation, traumatic, without

internal fixation 27253

Open treatment of hip

dislocation, traumatic, with

acetabular wall and femoral head

fracture, with or without internal

or external fixation 27254

Open treatment of spontaneous

hip dislocation (developmental,

including congenital or

pathological), replacement of

femoral head in acetabulum

(including tenotomy, etc); 27258

Open treatment of spontaneous

hip dislocation (developmental,

including congenital or

pathological), replacement of

femoral head in acetabulum

(including tenotomy, etc); with

femoral shaft shortening 27259

Closed treatment of femoral

fracture, proximal end, head; with

manipulation 27268

Open treatment of femoral

fracture, proximal end, head,

includes internal fixation, when

performed 27269

Arthrodesis, open, sacroiliac

joint, including obtaining bone

graft, including instrumentation,

when performed 27280

Arthrodesis, symphysis pubis

(including obtaining graft) 27282

Arthrodesis, hip joint (including

obtaining graft); 27284

Arthrodesis, hip joint (including

obtaining graft); with

subtrochanteric osteotomy 27286

Interpelviabdominal amputation

(hindquarter amputation) 27290

Detachment of hip joint 27295

Incision, deep, with opening of

bone cortex, femur or knee (for

example, osteomyelitis or bone

abscess) 27303

Radical resection of tumor, femur

or knee 27365

Arthroplasty, knee, hinge

prosthesis (for example, walldius

type) 27445

Osteotomy, femur, shaft or

supracondylar; without fixation 27448

Osteotomy, femur, shaft or

supracondylar; with fixation 27450

Osteotomy, multiple, with

realignment on intramedullary

rod, femoral shaft (for example,

sofield type procedure) 27454

Osteotomy, proximal tibia,

including fibular excision or

osteotomy (includes correction of

genu varus [bowleg] or genu

valgus [knock-knee]); before

epiphyseal closure 27455

Osteotomy, proximal tibia,

including fibular excision or

osteotomy (includes correction of

genu varus [bowleg] or genu

valgus [knock-knee]); after

epiphyseal closure 27457

Osteoplasty, femur; shortening

(excluding 64876) 27465

Osteoplasty, femur; lengthening 27466

Osteoplasty, femur; combined,

lengthening and shortening with

femoral segment transfer 27468

Repair, nonunion or malunion,

femur, distal to head and neck;

without graft (for example,

compression technique) 27470

Repair, nonunion or malunion,

femur, distal to head and neck;

with iliac or other autogenous

bone graft (includes obtaining

graft) 27472

Repair, nonunion or malunion,

femur, distal to head and neck;

with iliac or other autogenous

bone graft (includes obtaining

graft) 27486

Revision of total knee

arthroplasty, with or without

allograft; femoral and entire tibial

component 27487

Removal of prosthesis, including

total knee prosthesis,

methylmethacrylate with or

without insertion of spacer, knee 27488

Prophylactic treatment (nailing,

pinning, plating, or wiring) with

or without methylmethacrylate,

femur 27495

Open treatment of femoral shaft

fracture, with or without external

fixation, with insertion of

intramedullary implant, with or

without cerclage and/or locking

screws 27506

Open treatment of femoral shaft

fracture with plate/screws, with

or without cerclage 27507

Open treatment of femoral

supracondylar or transcondylar

fracture without intercondylar

extension, includes internal

fixation, when performed 27511

Open treatment of femoral

supracondylar or transcondylar

fracture with intercondylar

extension, includes internal

fixation, when performed 27513

Open treatment of femoral

fracture, distal end, medial or

lateral condyle, includes internal

fixation, when performed 27514

Open treatment of femoral

fracture, distal end, medial or

lateral condyle, includes internal

fixation, when performed 27519

Open treatment of tibial fracture,

proximal (plateau); unicondylar,

includes internal fixation, when

performed 27535

Open treatment of tibial fracture,

proximal (plateau); bicondylar,

with or without internal fixation 27536

Open treatment of intercondylar

spine(s) and/or tuberosity

fracture(s) of the knee, includes

internal fixation, when performed 27540

Open treatment of knee

dislocation, includes internal

fixation, when performed;

without primary ligamentous

repair or

augmentation/reconstruction 27556

Open treatment of knee

dislocation, includes internal

fixation, when performed; with

primary ligamentous repair 27557

Open treatment of knee

dislocation, includes internal

fixation, when performed; with

primary ligamentous repair 27558

Arthrodesis, knee, any technique 27580

Amputation, thigh, through

femur, any level; 27590

Amputation, thigh, through

femur, any level; immediate

fitting technique including first

cast 27591

Amputation, thigh, through

femur, any level; open, circular

(guillotine) 27592

Amputation, thigh, through

femur, any level; re-amputation 27596

Disarticulation at knee 27598

Radical resection of tumor; tibia 27645

Radical resection of tumor; fibula 27646

Arthroplasty, ankle; with implant

(total ankle) 27702

Arthroplasty, ankle; revision,

total ankle 27703

Osteotomy; multiple, with

realignment on intramedullary

rod (for example, sofield type

procedure) 27712

Osteoplasty, tibia and fibula,

lengthening or shortening 27715

Repair of nonunion or malunion,

tibia; with iliac or other autograft

(includes obtaining graft) 27724

Repair of nonunion or malunion,

tibia; by synostosis, with fibula,

any method 27725

Repair of congenital

pseudarthrosis, tibia 27727

Amputation, leg, through tibia

and fibula; 27880

Amputation, leg, through tibia

and fibula; with immediate fitting

technique including application

of first cast 27881

Amputation, leg, through tibia

and fibula; open, circular

(guillotine) 27882

Amputation, leg, through tibia

and fibula; re-amputation 27886

Amputation, ankle, through

malleoli of tibia and fibula (for

example, syme, pirogoff type

procedures), with plastic closure

and resection of nerves 27888

Amputation, foot; midtarsal (for

example, chopart type procedure) 28800

Open treatment of iliac spine(s),

tuberosity avulsion, or iliac wing

fracture(s), unilateral or bilateral

for pelvic bone fracture patterns

which do not disrupt the pelvic

ring includes internal fixation,

when performed G0412

Open treatment of anterior pelvic

bone fracture and/or dislocation

for fracture patterns which

disrupt the pelvic ring, unilateral

or bilateral, includes internal

fixation when performed

(includes pubic symphysis and/or

superior/inferior rami) G0414