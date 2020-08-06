266 orthopedic procedures CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list in 2021

CMS released the 2021 proposed payment rule for hospital outpatient departments and ASCs on Aug. 4.

The agency proposed removing 300 musculoskeletal procedure codes from the inpatient-only list over a three-year period, including 266 codes for 2021.

Below are the orthopedic procedures CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list next year.

 

Descriptor

CY 2020 CPT Code
   

Removal of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, each additional
interspace, cervical (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

0095T

Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, each additional
interspace, cervical (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

0095T

Total disc arthroplasty (artificial
disc), anterior approach,
including discectomy to prepare
interspace (other than for
decompression), each additional
interspace, lumbar (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)

0163T

Removal of total disc
arthroplasty, (artificial disc),
anterior approach, each additional
interspace, lumbar (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)

0163T

Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, each additional
interspace, lumbar (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)

0165T

Posterior vertebral joint(s)
arthroplasty (for example, facet
joint[s] replacement), including
facetectomy, laminectomy,
foraminotomy, and vertebral
column fixation, injection of
bone cement, when performed,
including fluoroscopy, single
level, lumbar spine

0202T

Placement of a posterior
intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or
bilateral, including imaging and
placement of bone graft(s) or
synthetic device(s), single level;
cervical

0219T

Placement of a posterior
intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or
bilateral, including imaging and
placement of bone graft(s) or
synthetic device(s), single level;
thoracic

0219T

Application of halo, including
removal; cranial

20661

Application of halo, including
removal, cranial, 6 or more pins
placed, for thin skull osteology
(for example, pediatric patients,
hydrocephalus, osteogenesis
imperfecta)

20664

Replantation, arm (includes
surgical neck of humerus through
elbow joint), complete
amputation

20802

Replantation, forearm (includes
radius and ulna to radial carpal
joint), complete amputation

20805

Replantation, hand (includes
hand through
metacarpophalangeal joints),
complete amputation

20808

Replantation, digit, excluding
thumb (includes
metacarpophalangeal joint to
insertion of flexor sublimis
tendon), complete amputation

20816

Replantation, thumb (includes
carpometacarpal joint to mp
joint), complete amputation

20824

Replantation, thumb (includes
distal tip to mp joint), complete
amputation

20827

Replantation, foot, complete
amputation

20838

Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; fibula

20955

Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; iliac crest

20956

Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; metatarsal

20957

Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; other than fibula,
iliac crest, or metatarsal

20962

Free osteocutaneous flap with
microvascular anastomosis; other
than iliac crest, metatarsal, or
great toe

20969

Free osteocutaneous flap with
microvascular anastomosis; iliac
crest

20970

Excision of malignant tumor of
mandible; radical resection

21045

Reconstruction midface, lefort i;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction (for example, for
long face syndrome), without
bone graft

21141

Reconstruction midface, lefort i;
2 pieces, segment movement in
any direction, without bone graft

21142

Reconstruction midface, lefort i;
3 or more pieces, segment
movement in any direction,
without bone graft

21143

Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)

21145

Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)

21146

Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)

21147

Reconstruction midface, LeFort
II; any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)

21151

Reconstruction of midface bones
with bone graft
Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extracranial), any type,
requiring bone grafts (includes
obtaining autografts); without
LeFort I

21154

Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extracranial), any type,
requiring bone grafts (includes
obtaining autografts); with
LeFort I

21155

Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extra and intracranial) with
forehead advancement (for
example, mono bloc), requiring
bone grafts (includes obtaining
autografts); without LeFort I

21159

Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extra and intracranial) with
forehead advancement (for
example, mono bloc), requiring
bone grafts (includes obtaining
autografts); with LeFort I

21160

Reconstruction, entire or majority
of forehead and/or supraorbital
rims; with grafts (allograft or
prosthetic material)

21179

Reconstruction, entire or majority
of forehead and/or supraorbital
rims; with autograft (includes
obtaining grafts)

21180

Reconstruction of orbital walls,
rims, forehead, nasoethmoid
complex following intra- and
extracranial excision of benign
tumor of cranial bone (for
example, fibrous dysplasia), with
multiple autografts (includes
obtaining grafts); total area of
bone grafting less than 40 sq cm

21182

Reconstruction of orbital walls,
rims, forehead, nasoethmoid
complex following intra- and
extracranial excision of benign
tumor of cranial bone (for
example, fibrous dysplasia), with
multiple autografts (includes
obtaining grafts); total area of
bone grafting greater than 40 sq
cm but less than 80 sq cm

21183

Reconstruction of orbital walls,
rims, forehead, nasoethmoid
complex following intra- and
extracranial excision of benign
tumor of cranial bone (for
example, fibrous dysplasia), with
multiple autografts (includes
obtaining grafts); total area of
bone grafting greater than 80 sq
cm

21184

Reconstruction midface,
osteotomies (other than lefort
type) and bone grafts (includes
obtaining autografts)

21188

Reconstruction of mandibular
rami, horizontal, vertical, c, or l
osteotomy; with bone graft
(includes obtaining graft)

21194

Reconstruction of mandibular
rami and/or body, sagittal split;
with internal rigid fixation

21196

Reconstruction of mandibular
condyle with bone and cartilage
autografts (includes obtaining
grafts) (for example, for
hemifacial microsomia)

21247

Reconstruction of zygomatic arch
and glenoid fossa with bone and
cartilage (includes obtaining
autografts)

21255

Orbital repositioning, periorbital
osteotomies, unilateral, with bone
grafts; combined intra- and
extracranial approach

21268

Open treatment of depressed
frontal sinus fracture

21343

Open treatment of complicated
(for example, comminuted or
involving posterior wall) frontal
sinus fracture, via coronal or
multiple approaches

21344

Open treatment of nasomaxillary
complex fracture (lefort ii type);
requiring multiple open
approaches

21347

Open treatment of nasomaxillary
complex fracture (lefort ii type);
with bone grafting (includes
obtaining graft)

21348

Open treatment of complicated
(for example, comminuted or
involving cranial nerve foramina)
fracture(s) of malar area,
including zygomatic arch and
malar tripod; with bone grafting
(includes obtaining graft)

21366

Open treatment of palatal or
maxillary fracture (lefort i type);

21422

Open treatment of palatal or
maxillary fracture (lefort i type);
complicated (comminuted or
involving cranial nerve
foramina), multiple approaches

21423

Closed treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type) using
interdental wire fixation of
denture or splint

21431

Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type); with
wiring and/or internal fixation

21432

Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type);
complicated (for example,
comminuted or involving cranial
nerve foramina), multiple
surgical approaches

21433

Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type);
complicated, utilizing internal
and/or external fixation
techniques (for example, head
cap, halo device, and/or
intermaxillary fixation)

21435

Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type);
complicated, multiple surgical
approaches, internal fixation,
with bone grafting (includes
obtaining graft)

21436

Incision, deep, with opening of
bone cortex (for example, for
osteomyelitis or bone abscess),
thorax

21510

Excision of chest wall tumor
involving rib(s), with plastic
reconstruction; without
mediastinal lymphadenectomy

21602

Excision of chest wall tumor
involving rib(s), with plastic
reconstruction; with mediastinal
lymphadenectomy

21603

Excision first and/or cervical rib;

21615

Excision first and/or cervical rib;
with sympathectomy

21616

Ostectomy of sternum, partial

21620

Sternal debridement

21627

Radical resection of sternum;

21630

Radical resection of sternum;
with mediastinal
lymphadenectomy

21632

Division of scalenus anticus; with
resection of cervical rib

21705

Reconstructive repair of pectus
excavatum or carinatum; open

21740

Closure of median sternotomy
separation with or without
debridement (separate procedure)

21750

Open treatment of sternum
fracture with or without skeletal
fixation

21825

Incision and drainage, open, of
deep abscess (subfascial),
posterior spine; cervical, thoracic,
or cervicothoracic

22010

Incision and drainage, open, of
deep abscess (subfascial),
posterior spine; lumbar, sacral, or
lumbosacral

22015

Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; cervical

22110

Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; thoracic

22112

Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; lumbar

22114

Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; each additional
vertebral segment (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)

22116

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 3
columns, 1 vertebral segment (for
example, pedicle/vertebral body
subtraction); thoracic

22206

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 3
columns, 1 vertebral segment (for
example, pedicle/vertebral body
subtraction); lumbar

22207

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 3
columns, 1 vertebral segment (for
example, pedicle/vertebral body
subtraction); each additional
vertebral segment (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)

22208

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; cervical

22210

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; thoracic

22212

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; lumbar

22214

Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; each
additional vertebral segment (list
separately in addition to primary
procedure)

22216

Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; cervical

22220

Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; thoracic

22222

Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; lumbar

22224

Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; each
additional vertebral segment (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

22226

Open treatment and/or reduction
of odontoid fracture(s) and or
dislocation(s) (including os
odontoideum), anterior approach,
including placement of internal
fixation; without grafting

22318

Open treatment and/or reduction
of odontoid fracture(s) and or
dislocation(s) (including os
odontoideum), anterior approach,
including placement of internal
fixation; with grafting

22319

Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; lumbar

22325

Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; cervical

22326

Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; thoracic

22327

Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; each
additional fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

22328

Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
thoracic

22532

Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
lumbar

22533

Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
thoracic or lumbar, each
additional vertebral segment (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

22534

Arthrodesis, anterior transoral or
extraoral technique, clivus-c1-c2
(atlas-axis), with or without
excision of odontoid process

22548

Arthrodesis, anterior interbody
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
thoracic

22556

Arthrodesis, anterior interbody
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
lumbar

22558

Arthrodesis, pre-sacral interbody
technique, including disc space
preparation, discectomy, with
posterior instrumentation, with
image guidance, includes bone
graft when performed, l5-s1
interspace

22586

Arthrodesis, posterior technique,
craniocervical (occiput-c2)

22590

Arthrodesis, posterior technique,
atlas-axis (c1-c2)

22595

Arthrodesis, posterior or
posterolateral technique, single
level; cervical below c2 segment

22600

Arthrodesis, posterior or
posterolateral technique, single
level; thoracic (with lateral
transverse technique, when
performed)

22610

Arthrodesis, posterior interbody
technique, including
laminectomy and/or discectomy
to prepare interspace (other than
for decompression), single
interspace; lumbar

22630

Arthrodesis, posterior interbody
technique, including
laminectomy and/or discectomy
to prepare interspace (other than
for decompression), single
interspace; each additional
interspace (list separately in
addition to code for primary
procedure)

22632

Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast;
up to 6 vertebral segments

22800

Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 7
to 12 vertebral segments

22802

Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast;
13 or more vertebral segments

22804

Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 2
to 3 vertebral segments

22808

Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 4
to 7 vertebral segments

22810

Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 8
or more vertebral segments

22812

Kyphectomy, circumferential
exposure of spine and resection
of vertebral segment(s)
(including body and posterior
elements); single or 2 segments

22818

Kyphectomy, circumferential
exposure of spine and resection
of vertebral segment(s)
(including body and posterior
elements); 3 or more segments

22819

Exploration of spinal fusion

22830

Internal spinal fixation by wiring
of spinous processes (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

22841

Posterior segmental
instrumentation (for example,
pedicle fixation, dual rods with
multiple hooks and sublaminar
wires); 7 to 12 vertebral segments
(list separately in addition to code
for primary procedure)

22843

Posterior segmental
instrumentation (for example,
pedicle fixation, dual rods with
multiple hooks and sublaminar
wires); 13 or more vertebral
segments (list separately in
addition to code for primary
procedure)

22844

Anterior instrumentation; 4 to 7
vertebral segments (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

22846

Anterior instrumentation; 8 or
more vertebral segments (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)

22847

Pelvic fixation (attachment of
caudal end of instrumentation to
pelvic bony structures) other than
sacrum (list separately in addition
to code for primary procedure)

22848

Reinsertion of spinal fixation
device

22849

Removal of posterior
nonsegmental instrumentation
(for example, harrington rod)

22850

Removal of posterior segmental
instrumentation

22852

Removal of anterior
instrumentation

22855

Total disc arthroplasty (artificial
disc), anterior approach,
including discectomy to prepare
interspace (other than for
decompression), single
interspace, lumbar

22857

Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
cervical

22861

Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
lumbar

22862

Removal of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
cervical

22864

Removal of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
cervical

22865

Radical resection of tumor;
clavicle

23200

Radical resection of tumor;
scapula

23210

Radical resection of tumor,
proximal humerus

23220

Removal of prosthesis, includes
debridement and synovectomy
when performed; humeral and
glenoid components (for
example, total shoulder)

23335

Arthroplasty, glenohumeral joint;
total shoulder (glenoid and
proximal humeral replacement
(for example, total shoulder))

23472

Revision of total shoulder
arthroplasty, including allograft
when performed; humeral and
glenoid component

23474

Interthoracoscapular amputation
(forequarter)

23900

Disarticulation of shoulder;

23920

Amputation, arm through
humerus; with primary closure

24900

Amputation, arm through
humerus; open, circular
(guillotine)

24920

Amputation, arm through
humerus; re-amputation

24930

Amputation, arm through
humerus; with implant

24931

Cineplasty, upper extremity,
complete procedure

24940

Amputation, forearm, through
radius and ulna;

25900

Amputation, forearm, through
radius and ulna; open, circular
(guillotine)

25905

Krukenberg procedure

25915

Disarticulation through wrist;

25920

Disarticulation through wrist;
reamputation

25924

Transmetacarpal amputation;

25927

Transfer, toe-to-hand with
microvascular anastomosis; great
toe wrap-around with bone graft

26551

Transfer, toe-to-hand with
microvascular anastomosis; other
than great toe, single

26553

Transfer, toe-to-hand with
microvascular anastomosis; other
than great toe, double

26554

Transfer, free toe joint, with
microvascular anastomosis

26556

Incision, bone cortex, pelvis
and/or hip joint (for example,
osteomyelitis or bone abscess)

26992

Tenotomy, hip flexor(s), open
(separate procedure)

27005

Fasciotomy, hip or thigh, any
type

27025

Arthrotomy, hip, with drainage
(for example, infection)

27030

Capsulectomy or capsulotomy,
hip, with or without excision of
heterotopic bone, with release of
hip flexor muscles (ie, gluteus
medius, gluteus minimus, tensor
fascia latae, rectus femoris,
sartorius, iliopsoas)

27036

Arthrotomy with synovectomy,
hip joint

27054

Partial excision, wing of ilium,
symphysis pubis, or greater
trochanter of femur,
(craterization, saucerization) (for
example, osteomyelitis or bone
abscess); superficial

27070

Partial excision, wing of ilium,
symphysis pubis, or greater
trochanter of femur,
(craterization, saucerization) (for
example, osteomyelitis or bone
abscess); deep (subfascial or
intramuscular)

27071

Radical resection of tumor; wing
of ilium, 1 pubic or ischial ramus
or symphysis pubis

27075

Radical resection of tumor; ilium,
including acetabulum, both pubic
rami, or ischium and acetabulum

27076

Radical resection of tumor;
innominate bone, total

27077

Radical resection of tumor;
ischial tuberosity and greater
trochanter of femur

27078

Removal of hip prosthesis;
(separate procedure)

27090

Removal of hip prosthesis;
complicated, including total hip
prosthesis, methylmethacrylate
with or without insertion of
spacer

27091

Acetabuloplasty; (for example,
whitman, colonna, haygroves, or
cup type)

27120

Acetabuloplasty; resection,
femoral head (for example,
girdlestone procedure)

27122

Hemiarthroplasty, hip, partial (for
example, femoral stem
prosthesis, bipolar arthroplasty)

27125

Conversion of previous hip
surgery to total hip arthroplasty,
with or without autograft or
allograft

27132

Revision of total hip arthroplasty;
both components, with or without
autograft or allograf

27134

Revision of total hip arthroplasty;
acetabular component only, with
or without autograft or allograft

27137

Revision of total hip arthroplasty;
femoral component only, with or
without allograft

27138

Osteotomy and transfer of greater
trochanter of femur (separate
procedure)

27140

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone;

27146

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone; with open
reduction of hip

27147

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone; with femoral
osteotomy

27151

Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone; with femoral
osteotomy and with open
reduction of hip

27156

Osteotomy, pelvis, bilateral (for
example, congenital
malformation)

27158

Osteotomy, femoral neck
(separate procedure)

27161

Osteotomy, intertrochanteric or
subtrochanteric including internal
or external fixation and/or cast

27165

Bone graft, femoral head, neck,
intertrochanteric or
subtrochanteric area (includes
obtaining bone graft)

27170

Treatment of slipped femoral
epiphysis; by traction, without
reduction

27175

Treatment of slipped femoral
epiphysis; by single or multiple
pinning, in situ

27176

Open treatment of slipped
femoral epiphysis; single or
multiple pinning or bone graft
(includes obtaining graft)

27177

Open treatment of slipped
femoral epiphysis; closed
manipulation with single or
multiple pinning

27178

Open treatment of slipped
femoral epiphysis; osteotomy and
internal fixation

27181

Epiphyseal arrest by
epiphysiodesis or stapling,
greater trochanter of femur

27185

Prophylactic treatment (nailing,
pinning, plating or wiring) with
or without methylmethacrylate,
femoral neck and proximal femur

27187

Closed treatment of acetabulum
(hip socket) fracture(s); with
manipulation, with or without
skeletal traction

27222

Open treatment of posterior or
anterior acetabular wall fracture,
with internal fixation

27226

Open treatment of acetabular
fracture(s) involving anterior or
posterior (one) column, or a
fracture running transversely
across the acetabulum, with
internal fixation

27227

Open treatment of acetabular
fracture(s) involving anterior and
posterior (two) columns, includes
t-fracture and both column
fracture with complete articular
detachment, or single column or
transverse fracture with
associated acetabular wall
fracture, with internal fixation

27228

Closed treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, neck; with
manipulation, with or without
skeletal traction

27232

Open treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, neck,
internal fixation or prosthetic
replacement

27236

Closed treatment of
intertrochanteric,
peritrochanteric, or
subtrochanteric femoral fracture;
with manipulation, with or
without skin or skeletal traction

27240

Treatment of intertrochanteric,
peritrochanteric, or
subtrochanteric femoral fracture;
with plate/screw type implant,
with or without cerclage

27244

Treatment of intertrochanteric,
peritrochanteric, or
subtrochanteric femoral fracture;
with intramedullary implant, with
or without interlocking screws
and/or cerclage

27245

Open treatment of greater
trochanteric fracture, includes
internal fixation, when performed

27248

Open treatment of hip
dislocation, traumatic, without
internal fixation

27253

Open treatment of hip
dislocation, traumatic, with
acetabular wall and femoral head
fracture, with or without internal
or external fixation

27254

Open treatment of spontaneous
hip dislocation (developmental,
including congenital or
pathological), replacement of
femoral head in acetabulum
(including tenotomy, etc);

27258

Open treatment of spontaneous
hip dislocation (developmental,
including congenital or
pathological), replacement of
femoral head in acetabulum
(including tenotomy, etc); with
femoral shaft shortening

27259

Closed treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, head; with
manipulation

27268

Open treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, head,
includes internal fixation, when
performed

27269

Arthrodesis, open, sacroiliac
joint, including obtaining bone
graft, including instrumentation,
when performed

27280

Arthrodesis, symphysis pubis
(including obtaining graft)

27282

Arthrodesis, hip joint (including
obtaining graft);

27284

Arthrodesis, hip joint (including
obtaining graft); with
subtrochanteric osteotomy

27286

Interpelviabdominal amputation
(hindquarter amputation)

27290

Detachment of hip joint

27295

Incision, deep, with opening of
bone cortex, femur or knee (for
example, osteomyelitis or bone
abscess)

27303

Radical resection of tumor, femur
or knee

27365

Arthroplasty, knee, hinge
prosthesis (for example, walldius
type)

27445

Osteotomy, femur, shaft or
supracondylar; without fixation

27448

Osteotomy, femur, shaft or
supracondylar; with fixation

27450

Osteotomy, multiple, with
realignment on intramedullary
rod, femoral shaft (for example,
sofield type procedure)

27454

Osteotomy, proximal tibia,
including fibular excision or
osteotomy (includes correction of
genu varus [bowleg] or genu
valgus [knock-knee]); before
epiphyseal closure

27455

Osteotomy, proximal tibia,
including fibular excision or
osteotomy (includes correction of
genu varus [bowleg] or genu
valgus [knock-knee]); after
epiphyseal closure

27457

Osteoplasty, femur; shortening
(excluding 64876)

27465

Osteoplasty, femur; lengthening

27466

Osteoplasty, femur; combined,
lengthening and shortening with
femoral segment transfer

27468

Repair, nonunion or malunion,
femur, distal to head and neck;
without graft (for example,
compression technique)

27470

Repair, nonunion or malunion,
femur, distal to head and neck;
with iliac or other autogenous
bone graft (includes obtaining
graft)

27472

Repair, nonunion or malunion,
femur, distal to head and neck;
with iliac or other autogenous
bone graft (includes obtaining
graft)

27486

Revision of total knee
arthroplasty, with or without
allograft; femoral and entire tibial
component

27487

Removal of prosthesis, including
total knee prosthesis,
methylmethacrylate with or
without insertion of spacer, knee

27488

Prophylactic treatment (nailing,
pinning, plating, or wiring) with
or without methylmethacrylate,
femur

27495

Open treatment of femoral shaft
fracture, with or without external
fixation, with insertion of
intramedullary implant, with or
without cerclage and/or locking
screws

27506

Open treatment of femoral shaft
fracture with plate/screws, with
or without cerclage

27507

Open treatment of femoral
supracondylar or transcondylar
fracture without intercondylar
extension, includes internal
fixation, when performed

27511

Open treatment of femoral
supracondylar or transcondylar
fracture with intercondylar
extension, includes internal
fixation, when performed

27513

Open treatment of femoral
fracture, distal end, medial or
lateral condyle, includes internal
fixation, when performed

27514

Open treatment of femoral
fracture, distal end, medial or
lateral condyle, includes internal
fixation, when performed

27519

Open treatment of tibial fracture,
proximal (plateau); unicondylar,
includes internal fixation, when
performed

27535

Open treatment of tibial fracture,
proximal (plateau); bicondylar,
with or without internal fixation

27536

Open treatment of intercondylar
spine(s) and/or tuberosity
fracture(s) of the knee, includes
internal fixation, when performed

27540

Open treatment of knee
dislocation, includes internal
fixation, when performed;
without primary ligamentous
repair or
augmentation/reconstruction

27556

Open treatment of knee
dislocation, includes internal
fixation, when performed; with
primary ligamentous repair

27557

Open treatment of knee
dislocation, includes internal
fixation, when performed; with
primary ligamentous repair

27558

Arthrodesis, knee, any technique

27580

Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level;

27590

Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level; immediate
fitting technique including first
cast

27591

Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level; open, circular
(guillotine)

27592

Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level; re-amputation

27596

Disarticulation at knee

27598

Radical resection of tumor; tibia

27645

Radical resection of tumor; fibula

27646

Arthroplasty, ankle; with implant
(total ankle)

27702

Arthroplasty, ankle; revision,
total ankle

27703

Osteotomy; multiple, with
realignment on intramedullary
rod (for example, sofield type
procedure)

27712

Osteoplasty, tibia and fibula,
lengthening or shortening

27715

Repair of nonunion or malunion,
tibia; with iliac or other autograft
(includes obtaining graft)

27724

Repair of nonunion or malunion,
tibia; by synostosis, with fibula,
any method

27725

Repair of congenital
pseudarthrosis, tibia

27727

Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula;

27880

Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula; with immediate fitting
technique including application
of first cast

27881

Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula; open, circular
(guillotine)

27882

Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula; re-amputation

27886

Amputation, ankle, through
malleoli of tibia and fibula (for
example, syme, pirogoff type
procedures), with plastic closure
and resection of nerves

27888

Amputation, foot; midtarsal (for
example, chopart type procedure)

28800

Open treatment of iliac spine(s),
tuberosity avulsion, or iliac wing
fracture(s), unilateral or bilateral
for pelvic bone fracture patterns
which do not disrupt the pelvic
ring includes internal fixation,
when performed

G0412

Open treatment of anterior pelvic
bone fracture and/or dislocation
for fracture patterns which
disrupt the pelvic ring, unilateral
or bilateral, includes internal
fixation when performed
(includes pubic symphysis and/or
superior/inferior rami)

G0414

Open treatment of posterior pelvic
bone fracture and/or dislocation,
for fracture patterns which disrupt
the pelvic ring, unilateral or
bilateral, includes internal fixation,
when performed (includes ilium,
sacroiliac joint and/or sacrum)

G0415

