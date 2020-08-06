266 orthopedic procedures CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list in 2021

|
Descriptor
|
CY 2020 CPT Code
|
|
|
Removal of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, each additional
interspace, cervical (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
0095T
|
Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, each additional
interspace, cervical (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
0095T
|
Total disc arthroplasty (artificial
disc), anterior approach,
including discectomy to prepare
interspace (other than for
decompression), each additional
interspace, lumbar (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)
|
0163T
|
Removal of total disc
arthroplasty, (artificial disc),
anterior approach, each additional
interspace, lumbar (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)
|
0163T
|
Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, each additional
interspace, lumbar (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)
|
0165T
|
Posterior vertebral joint(s)
arthroplasty (for example, facet
joint[s] replacement), including
facetectomy, laminectomy,
foraminotomy, and vertebral
column fixation, injection of
bone cement, when performed,
including fluoroscopy, single
level, lumbar spine
|
0202T
|
Placement of a posterior
intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or
bilateral, including imaging and
placement of bone graft(s) or
synthetic device(s), single level;
cervical
|
0219T
|
Placement of a posterior
intrafacet implant(s), unilateral or
bilateral, including imaging and
placement of bone graft(s) or
synthetic device(s), single level;
thoracic
|
0219T
|
Application of halo, including
removal; cranial
|
20661
|
Application of halo, including
removal, cranial, 6 or more pins
placed, for thin skull osteology
(for example, pediatric patients,
hydrocephalus, osteogenesis
imperfecta)
|
20664
|
Replantation, arm (includes
surgical neck of humerus through
elbow joint), complete
amputation
|
20802
|
Replantation, forearm (includes
radius and ulna to radial carpal
joint), complete amputation
|
20805
|
Replantation, hand (includes
hand through
metacarpophalangeal joints),
complete amputation
|
20808
|
Replantation, digit, excluding
thumb (includes
metacarpophalangeal joint to
insertion of flexor sublimis
tendon), complete amputation
|
20816
|
Replantation, thumb (includes
carpometacarpal joint to mp
joint), complete amputation
|
20824
|
Replantation, thumb (includes
distal tip to mp joint), complete
amputation
|
20827
|
Replantation, foot, complete
amputation
|
20838
|
Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; fibula
|
20955
|
Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; iliac crest
|
20956
|
Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; metatarsal
|
20957
|
Bone graft with microvascular
anastomosis; other than fibula,
iliac crest, or metatarsal
|
20962
|
Free osteocutaneous flap with
microvascular anastomosis; other
than iliac crest, metatarsal, or
great toe
|
20969
|
Free osteocutaneous flap with
microvascular anastomosis; iliac
crest
|
20970
|
Excision of malignant tumor of
mandible; radical resection
|
21045
|
Reconstruction midface, lefort i;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction (for example, for
long face syndrome), without
bone graft
|
21141
|
Reconstruction midface, lefort i;
2 pieces, segment movement in
any direction, without bone graft
|
21142
|
Reconstruction midface, lefort i;
3 or more pieces, segment
movement in any direction,
without bone graft
|
21143
|
Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)
|
21145
|
Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)
|
21146
|
Reconstruction midface, LeFort I;
single piece, segment movement
in any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)
|
21147
|
Reconstruction midface, LeFort
II; any direction, requiring bone
grafts (includes obtaining
autografts)
|
21151
|
Reconstruction of midface bones
with bone graft
Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extracranial), any type,
requiring bone grafts (includes
obtaining autografts); without
LeFort I
|
21154
|
Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extracranial), any type,
requiring bone grafts (includes
obtaining autografts); with
LeFort I
|
21155
|
Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extra and intracranial) with
forehead advancement (for
example, mono bloc), requiring
bone grafts (includes obtaining
autografts); without LeFort I
|
21159
|
Reconstruction midface, LeFort
III (extra and intracranial) with
forehead advancement (for
example, mono bloc), requiring
bone grafts (includes obtaining
autografts); with LeFort I
|
21160
|
Reconstruction, entire or majority
of forehead and/or supraorbital
rims; with grafts (allograft or
prosthetic material)
|
21179
|
Reconstruction, entire or majority
of forehead and/or supraorbital
rims; with autograft (includes
obtaining grafts)
|
21180
|
Reconstruction of orbital walls,
rims, forehead, nasoethmoid
complex following intra- and
extracranial excision of benign
tumor of cranial bone (for
example, fibrous dysplasia), with
multiple autografts (includes
obtaining grafts); total area of
bone grafting less than 40 sq cm
|
21182
|
Reconstruction of orbital walls,
rims, forehead, nasoethmoid
complex following intra- and
extracranial excision of benign
tumor of cranial bone (for
example, fibrous dysplasia), with
multiple autografts (includes
obtaining grafts); total area of
bone grafting greater than 40 sq
cm but less than 80 sq cm
|
21183
|
Reconstruction of orbital walls,
rims, forehead, nasoethmoid
complex following intra- and
extracranial excision of benign
tumor of cranial bone (for
example, fibrous dysplasia), with
multiple autografts (includes
obtaining grafts); total area of
bone grafting greater than 80 sq
cm
|
21184
|
Reconstruction midface,
osteotomies (other than lefort
type) and bone grafts (includes
obtaining autografts)
|
21188
|
Reconstruction of mandibular
rami, horizontal, vertical, c, or l
osteotomy; with bone graft
(includes obtaining graft)
|
21194
|
Reconstruction of mandibular
rami and/or body, sagittal split;
with internal rigid fixation
|
21196
|
Reconstruction of mandibular
condyle with bone and cartilage
autografts (includes obtaining
grafts) (for example, for
hemifacial microsomia)
|
21247
|
Reconstruction of zygomatic arch
and glenoid fossa with bone and
cartilage (includes obtaining
autografts)
|
21255
|
Orbital repositioning, periorbital
osteotomies, unilateral, with bone
grafts; combined intra- and
extracranial approach
|
21268
|
Open treatment of depressed
frontal sinus fracture
|
21343
|
Open treatment of complicated
(for example, comminuted or
involving posterior wall) frontal
sinus fracture, via coronal or
multiple approaches
|
21344
|
Open treatment of nasomaxillary
complex fracture (lefort ii type);
requiring multiple open
approaches
|
21347
|
Open treatment of nasomaxillary
complex fracture (lefort ii type);
with bone grafting (includes
obtaining graft)
|
21348
|
Open treatment of complicated
(for example, comminuted or
involving cranial nerve foramina)
fracture(s) of malar area,
including zygomatic arch and
malar tripod; with bone grafting
(includes obtaining graft)
|
21366
|
Open treatment of palatal or
maxillary fracture (lefort i type);
|
21422
|
Open treatment of palatal or
maxillary fracture (lefort i type);
complicated (comminuted or
involving cranial nerve
foramina), multiple approaches
|
21423
|
Closed treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type) using
interdental wire fixation of
denture or splint
|
21431
|
Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type); with
wiring and/or internal fixation
|
21432
|
Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type);
complicated (for example,
comminuted or involving cranial
nerve foramina), multiple
surgical approaches
|
21433
|
Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type);
complicated, utilizing internal
and/or external fixation
techniques (for example, head
cap, halo device, and/or
intermaxillary fixation)
|
21435
|
Open treatment of craniofacial
separation (lefort iii type);
complicated, multiple surgical
approaches, internal fixation,
with bone grafting (includes
obtaining graft)
|
21436
|
Incision, deep, with opening of
bone cortex (for example, for
osteomyelitis or bone abscess),
thorax
|
21510
|
Excision of chest wall tumor
involving rib(s), with plastic
reconstruction; without
mediastinal lymphadenectomy
|
21602
|
Excision of chest wall tumor
involving rib(s), with plastic
reconstruction; with mediastinal
lymphadenectomy
|
21603
|
Excision first and/or cervical rib;
|
21615
|
Excision first and/or cervical rib;
with sympathectomy
|
21616
|
Ostectomy of sternum, partial
|
21620
|
Sternal debridement
|
21627
|
Radical resection of sternum;
|
21630
|
Radical resection of sternum;
with mediastinal
lymphadenectomy
|
21632
|
Division of scalenus anticus; with
resection of cervical rib
|
21705
|
Reconstructive repair of pectus
excavatum or carinatum; open
|
21740
|
Closure of median sternotomy
separation with or without
debridement (separate procedure)
|
21750
|
Open treatment of sternum
fracture with or without skeletal
fixation
|
21825
|
Incision and drainage, open, of
deep abscess (subfascial),
posterior spine; cervical, thoracic,
or cervicothoracic
|
22010
|
Incision and drainage, open, of
deep abscess (subfascial),
posterior spine; lumbar, sacral, or
lumbosacral
|
22015
|
Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; cervical
|
22110
|
Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; thoracic
|
22112
|
Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; lumbar
|
22114
|
Partial excision of vertebral body,
for intrinsic bony lesion, without
decompression of spinal cord or
nerve root(s), single vertebral
segment; each additional
vertebral segment (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)
|
22116
|
Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 3
columns, 1 vertebral segment (for
example, pedicle/vertebral body
subtraction); thoracic
|
22206
|
Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 3
columns, 1 vertebral segment (for
example, pedicle/vertebral body
subtraction); lumbar
|
22207
|
Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 3
columns, 1 vertebral segment (for
example, pedicle/vertebral body
subtraction); each additional
vertebral segment (list separately
in addition to code for primary
procedure)
|
22208
|
Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; cervical
|
22210
|
Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; thoracic
|
22212
|
Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; lumbar
|
22214
|
Osteotomy of spine, posterior or
posterolateral approach, 1
vertebral segment; each
additional vertebral segment (list
separately in addition to primary
procedure)
|
22216
|
Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; cervical
|
22220
|
Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; thoracic
|
22222
|
Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; lumbar
|
22224
|
Osteotomy of spine, including
discectomy, anterior approach,
single vertebral segment; each
additional vertebral segment (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
22226
|
Open treatment and/or reduction
of odontoid fracture(s) and or
dislocation(s) (including os
odontoideum), anterior approach,
including placement of internal
fixation; without grafting
|
22318
|
Open treatment and/or reduction
of odontoid fracture(s) and or
dislocation(s) (including os
odontoideum), anterior approach,
including placement of internal
fixation; with grafting
|
22319
|
Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; lumbar
|
22325
|
Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; cervical
|
22326
|
Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; thoracic
|
22327
|
Open treatment and/or reduction
of vertebral fracture(s) and/or
dislocation(s), posterior
approach, 1 fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment; each
additional fractured vertebra or
dislocated segment (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
22328
|
Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
thoracic
|
22532
|
Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
lumbar
|
22533
|
Arthrodesis, lateral extracavitary
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
thoracic or lumbar, each
additional vertebral segment (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
22534
|
Arthrodesis, anterior transoral or
extraoral technique, clivus-c1-c2
(atlas-axis), with or without
excision of odontoid process
|
22548
|
Arthrodesis, anterior interbody
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
thoracic
|
22556
|
Arthrodesis, anterior interbody
technique, including minimal
discectomy to prepare interspace
(other than for decompression);
lumbar
|
22558
|
Arthrodesis, pre-sacral interbody
technique, including disc space
preparation, discectomy, with
posterior instrumentation, with
image guidance, includes bone
graft when performed, l5-s1
interspace
|
22586
|
Arthrodesis, posterior technique,
craniocervical (occiput-c2)
|
22590
|
Arthrodesis, posterior technique,
atlas-axis (c1-c2)
|
22595
|
Arthrodesis, posterior or
posterolateral technique, single
level; cervical below c2 segment
|
22600
|
Arthrodesis, posterior or
posterolateral technique, single
level; thoracic (with lateral
transverse technique, when
performed)
|
22610
|
Arthrodesis, posterior interbody
technique, including
laminectomy and/or discectomy
to prepare interspace (other than
for decompression), single
interspace; lumbar
|
22630
|
Arthrodesis, posterior interbody
technique, including
laminectomy and/or discectomy
to prepare interspace (other than
for decompression), single
interspace; each additional
interspace (list separately in
addition to code for primary
procedure)
|
22632
|
Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast;
up to 6 vertebral segments
|
22800
|
Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 7
to 12 vertebral segments
|
22802
|
Arthrodesis, posterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast;
13 or more vertebral segments
|
22804
|
Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 2
to 3 vertebral segments
|
22808
|
Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 4
to 7 vertebral segments
|
22810
|
Arthrodesis, anterior, for spinal
deformity, with or without cast; 8
or more vertebral segments
|
22812
|
Kyphectomy, circumferential
exposure of spine and resection
of vertebral segment(s)
(including body and posterior
elements); single or 2 segments
|
22818
|
Kyphectomy, circumferential
exposure of spine and resection
of vertebral segment(s)
(including body and posterior
elements); 3 or more segments
|
22819
|
Exploration of spinal fusion
|
22830
|
Internal spinal fixation by wiring
of spinous processes (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
22841
|
Posterior segmental
instrumentation (for example,
pedicle fixation, dual rods with
multiple hooks and sublaminar
wires); 7 to 12 vertebral segments
(list separately in addition to code
for primary procedure)
|
22843
|
Posterior segmental
instrumentation (for example,
pedicle fixation, dual rods with
multiple hooks and sublaminar
wires); 13 or more vertebral
segments (list separately in
addition to code for primary
procedure)
|
22844
|
Anterior instrumentation; 4 to 7
vertebral segments (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
22846
|
Anterior instrumentation; 8 or
more vertebral segments (list
separately in addition to code for
primary procedure)
|
22847
|
Pelvic fixation (attachment of
caudal end of instrumentation to
pelvic bony structures) other than
sacrum (list separately in addition
to code for primary procedure)
|
22848
|
Reinsertion of spinal fixation
device
|
22849
|
Removal of posterior
nonsegmental instrumentation
(for example, harrington rod)
|
22850
|
Removal of posterior segmental
instrumentation
|
22852
|
Removal of anterior
instrumentation
|
22855
|
Total disc arthroplasty (artificial
disc), anterior approach,
including discectomy to prepare
interspace (other than for
decompression), single
interspace, lumbar
|
22857
|
Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
cervical
|
22861
|
Revision including replacement
of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
lumbar
|
22862
|
Removal of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
cervical
|
22864
|
Removal of total disc arthroplasty
(artificial disc), anterior
approach, single interspace;
cervical
|
22865
|
Radical resection of tumor;
clavicle
|
23200
|
Radical resection of tumor;
scapula
|
23210
|
Radical resection of tumor,
proximal humerus
|
23220
|
Removal of prosthesis, includes
debridement and synovectomy
when performed; humeral and
glenoid components (for
example, total shoulder)
|
23335
|
Arthroplasty, glenohumeral joint;
total shoulder (glenoid and
proximal humeral replacement
(for example, total shoulder))
|
23472
|
Revision of total shoulder
arthroplasty, including allograft
when performed; humeral and
glenoid component
|
23474
|
Interthoracoscapular amputation
(forequarter)
|
23900
|
Disarticulation of shoulder;
|
23920
|
Amputation, arm through
humerus; with primary closure
|
24900
|
Amputation, arm through
humerus; open, circular
(guillotine)
|
24920
|
Amputation, arm through
humerus; re-amputation
|
24930
|
Amputation, arm through
humerus; with implant
|
24931
|
Cineplasty, upper extremity,
complete procedure
|
24940
|
Amputation, forearm, through
radius and ulna;
|
25900
|
Amputation, forearm, through
radius and ulna; open, circular
(guillotine)
|
25905
|
Krukenberg procedure
|
25915
|
Disarticulation through wrist;
|
25920
|
Disarticulation through wrist;
reamputation
|
25924
|
Transmetacarpal amputation;
|
25927
|
Transfer, toe-to-hand with
microvascular anastomosis; great
toe wrap-around with bone graft
|
26551
|
Transfer, toe-to-hand with
microvascular anastomosis; other
than great toe, single
|
26553
|
Transfer, toe-to-hand with
microvascular anastomosis; other
than great toe, double
|
26554
|
Transfer, free toe joint, with
microvascular anastomosis
|
26556
|
Incision, bone cortex, pelvis
and/or hip joint (for example,
osteomyelitis or bone abscess)
|
26992
|
Tenotomy, hip flexor(s), open
(separate procedure)
|
27005
|
Fasciotomy, hip or thigh, any
type
|
27025
|
Arthrotomy, hip, with drainage
(for example, infection)
|
27030
|
Capsulectomy or capsulotomy,
hip, with or without excision of
heterotopic bone, with release of
hip flexor muscles (ie, gluteus
medius, gluteus minimus, tensor
fascia latae, rectus femoris,
sartorius, iliopsoas)
|
27036
|
Arthrotomy with synovectomy,
hip joint
|
27054
|
Partial excision, wing of ilium,
symphysis pubis, or greater
trochanter of femur,
(craterization, saucerization) (for
example, osteomyelitis or bone
abscess); superficial
|
27070
|
Partial excision, wing of ilium,
symphysis pubis, or greater
trochanter of femur,
(craterization, saucerization) (for
example, osteomyelitis or bone
abscess); deep (subfascial or
intramuscular)
|
27071
|
Radical resection of tumor; wing
of ilium, 1 pubic or ischial ramus
or symphysis pubis
|
27075
|
Radical resection of tumor; ilium,
including acetabulum, both pubic
rami, or ischium and acetabulum
|
27076
|
Radical resection of tumor;
innominate bone, total
|
27077
|
Radical resection of tumor;
ischial tuberosity and greater
trochanter of femur
|
27078
|
Removal of hip prosthesis;
(separate procedure)
|
27090
|
Removal of hip prosthesis;
complicated, including total hip
prosthesis, methylmethacrylate
with or without insertion of
spacer
|
27091
|
Acetabuloplasty; (for example,
whitman, colonna, haygroves, or
cup type)
|
27120
|
Acetabuloplasty; resection,
femoral head (for example,
girdlestone procedure)
|
27122
|
Hemiarthroplasty, hip, partial (for
example, femoral stem
prosthesis, bipolar arthroplasty)
|
27125
|
Conversion of previous hip
surgery to total hip arthroplasty,
with or without autograft or
allograft
|
27132
|
Revision of total hip arthroplasty;
both components, with or without
autograft or allograf
|
27134
|
Revision of total hip arthroplasty;
acetabular component only, with
or without autograft or allograft
|
27137
|
Revision of total hip arthroplasty;
femoral component only, with or
without allograft
|
27138
|
Osteotomy and transfer of greater
trochanter of femur (separate
procedure)
|
27140
|
Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone;
|
27146
|
Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone; with open
reduction of hip
|
27147
|
Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone; with femoral
osteotomy
|
27151
|
Osteotomy, iliac, acetabular or
innominate bone; with femoral
osteotomy and with open
reduction of hip
|
27156
|
Osteotomy, pelvis, bilateral (for
example, congenital
malformation)
|
27158
|
Osteotomy, femoral neck
(separate procedure)
|
27161
|
Osteotomy, intertrochanteric or
subtrochanteric including internal
or external fixation and/or cast
|
27165
|
Bone graft, femoral head, neck,
intertrochanteric or
subtrochanteric area (includes
obtaining bone graft)
|
27170
|
Treatment of slipped femoral
epiphysis; by traction, without
reduction
|
27175
|
Treatment of slipped femoral
epiphysis; by single or multiple
pinning, in situ
|
27176
|
Open treatment of slipped
femoral epiphysis; single or
multiple pinning or bone graft
(includes obtaining graft)
|
27177
|
Open treatment of slipped
femoral epiphysis; closed
manipulation with single or
multiple pinning
|
27178
|
Open treatment of slipped
femoral epiphysis; osteotomy and
internal fixation
|
27181
|
Epiphyseal arrest by
epiphysiodesis or stapling,
greater trochanter of femur
|
27185
|
Prophylactic treatment (nailing,
pinning, plating or wiring) with
or without methylmethacrylate,
femoral neck and proximal femur
|
27187
|
Closed treatment of acetabulum
(hip socket) fracture(s); with
manipulation, with or without
skeletal traction
|
27222
|
Open treatment of posterior or
anterior acetabular wall fracture,
with internal fixation
|
27226
|
Open treatment of acetabular
fracture(s) involving anterior or
posterior (one) column, or a
fracture running transversely
across the acetabulum, with
internal fixation
|
27227
|
Open treatment of acetabular
fracture(s) involving anterior and
posterior (two) columns, includes
t-fracture and both column
fracture with complete articular
detachment, or single column or
transverse fracture with
associated acetabular wall
fracture, with internal fixation
|
27228
|
Closed treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, neck; with
manipulation, with or without
skeletal traction
|
27232
|
Open treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, neck,
internal fixation or prosthetic
replacement
|
27236
|
Closed treatment of
intertrochanteric,
peritrochanteric, or
subtrochanteric femoral fracture;
with manipulation, with or
without skin or skeletal traction
|
27240
|
Treatment of intertrochanteric,
peritrochanteric, or
subtrochanteric femoral fracture;
with plate/screw type implant,
with or without cerclage
|
27244
|
Treatment of intertrochanteric,
peritrochanteric, or
subtrochanteric femoral fracture;
with intramedullary implant, with
or without interlocking screws
and/or cerclage
|
27245
|
Open treatment of greater
trochanteric fracture, includes
internal fixation, when performed
|
27248
|
Open treatment of hip
dislocation, traumatic, without
internal fixation
|
27253
|
Open treatment of hip
dislocation, traumatic, with
acetabular wall and femoral head
fracture, with or without internal
or external fixation
|
27254
|
Open treatment of spontaneous
hip dislocation (developmental,
including congenital or
pathological), replacement of
femoral head in acetabulum
(including tenotomy, etc);
|
27258
|
Open treatment of spontaneous
hip dislocation (developmental,
including congenital or
pathological), replacement of
femoral head in acetabulum
(including tenotomy, etc); with
femoral shaft shortening
|
27259
|
Closed treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, head; with
manipulation
|
27268
|
Open treatment of femoral
fracture, proximal end, head,
includes internal fixation, when
performed
|
27269
|
Arthrodesis, open, sacroiliac
joint, including obtaining bone
graft, including instrumentation,
when performed
|
27280
|
Arthrodesis, symphysis pubis
(including obtaining graft)
|
27282
|
Arthrodesis, hip joint (including
obtaining graft);
|
27284
|
Arthrodesis, hip joint (including
obtaining graft); with
subtrochanteric osteotomy
|
27286
|
Interpelviabdominal amputation
(hindquarter amputation)
|
27290
|
Detachment of hip joint
|
27295
|
Incision, deep, with opening of
bone cortex, femur or knee (for
example, osteomyelitis or bone
abscess)
|
27303
|
Radical resection of tumor, femur
or knee
|
27365
|
Arthroplasty, knee, hinge
prosthesis (for example, walldius
type)
|
27445
|
Osteotomy, femur, shaft or
supracondylar; without fixation
|
27448
|
Osteotomy, femur, shaft or
supracondylar; with fixation
|
27450
|
Osteotomy, multiple, with
realignment on intramedullary
rod, femoral shaft (for example,
sofield type procedure)
|
27454
|
Osteotomy, proximal tibia,
including fibular excision or
osteotomy (includes correction of
genu varus [bowleg] or genu
valgus [knock-knee]); before
epiphyseal closure
|
27455
|
Osteotomy, proximal tibia,
including fibular excision or
osteotomy (includes correction of
genu varus [bowleg] or genu
valgus [knock-knee]); after
epiphyseal closure
|
27457
|
Osteoplasty, femur; shortening
(excluding 64876)
|
27465
|
Osteoplasty, femur; lengthening
|
27466
|
Osteoplasty, femur; combined,
lengthening and shortening with
femoral segment transfer
|
27468
|
Repair, nonunion or malunion,
femur, distal to head and neck;
without graft (for example,
compression technique)
|
27470
|
Repair, nonunion or malunion,
femur, distal to head and neck;
with iliac or other autogenous
bone graft (includes obtaining
graft)
|
27472
|
Repair, nonunion or malunion,
femur, distal to head and neck;
with iliac or other autogenous
bone graft (includes obtaining
graft)
|
27486
|
Revision of total knee
arthroplasty, with or without
allograft; femoral and entire tibial
component
|
27487
|
Removal of prosthesis, including
total knee prosthesis,
methylmethacrylate with or
without insertion of spacer, knee
|
27488
|
Prophylactic treatment (nailing,
pinning, plating, or wiring) with
or without methylmethacrylate,
femur
|
27495
|
Open treatment of femoral shaft
fracture, with or without external
fixation, with insertion of
intramedullary implant, with or
without cerclage and/or locking
screws
|
27506
|
Open treatment of femoral shaft
fracture with plate/screws, with
or without cerclage
|
27507
|
Open treatment of femoral
supracondylar or transcondylar
fracture without intercondylar
extension, includes internal
fixation, when performed
|
27511
|
Open treatment of femoral
supracondylar or transcondylar
fracture with intercondylar
extension, includes internal
fixation, when performed
|
27513
|
Open treatment of femoral
fracture, distal end, medial or
lateral condyle, includes internal
fixation, when performed
|
27514
|
Open treatment of femoral
fracture, distal end, medial or
lateral condyle, includes internal
fixation, when performed
|
27519
|
Open treatment of tibial fracture,
proximal (plateau); unicondylar,
includes internal fixation, when
performed
|
27535
|
Open treatment of tibial fracture,
proximal (plateau); bicondylar,
with or without internal fixation
|
27536
|
Open treatment of intercondylar
spine(s) and/or tuberosity
fracture(s) of the knee, includes
internal fixation, when performed
|
27540
|
Open treatment of knee
dislocation, includes internal
fixation, when performed;
without primary ligamentous
repair or
augmentation/reconstruction
|
27556
|
Open treatment of knee
dislocation, includes internal
fixation, when performed; with
primary ligamentous repair
|
27557
|
Open treatment of knee
dislocation, includes internal
fixation, when performed; with
primary ligamentous repair
|
27558
|
Arthrodesis, knee, any technique
|
27580
|
Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level;
|
27590
|
Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level; immediate
fitting technique including first
cast
|
27591
|
Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level; open, circular
(guillotine)
|
27592
|
Amputation, thigh, through
femur, any level; re-amputation
|
27596
|
Disarticulation at knee
|
27598
|
Radical resection of tumor; tibia
|
27645
|
Radical resection of tumor; fibula
|
27646
|
Arthroplasty, ankle; with implant
(total ankle)
|
27702
|
Arthroplasty, ankle; revision,
total ankle
|
27703
|
Osteotomy; multiple, with
realignment on intramedullary
rod (for example, sofield type
procedure)
|
27712
|
Osteoplasty, tibia and fibula,
lengthening or shortening
|
27715
|
Repair of nonunion or malunion,
tibia; with iliac or other autograft
(includes obtaining graft)
|
27724
|
Repair of nonunion or malunion,
tibia; by synostosis, with fibula,
any method
|
27725
|
Repair of congenital
pseudarthrosis, tibia
|
27727
|
Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula;
|
27880
|
Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula; with immediate fitting
technique including application
of first cast
|
27881
|
Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula; open, circular
(guillotine)
|
27882
|
Amputation, leg, through tibia
and fibula; re-amputation
|
27886
|
Amputation, ankle, through
malleoli of tibia and fibula (for
example, syme, pirogoff type
procedures), with plastic closure
and resection of nerves
|
27888
|
Amputation, foot; midtarsal (for
example, chopart type procedure)
|
28800
|
Open treatment of iliac spine(s),
tuberosity avulsion, or iliac wing
fracture(s), unilateral or bilateral
for pelvic bone fracture patterns
which do not disrupt the pelvic
ring includes internal fixation,
when performed
|
G0412
|
Open treatment of anterior pelvic
bone fracture and/or dislocation
for fracture patterns which
disrupt the pelvic ring, unilateral
or bilateral, includes internal
fixation when performed
(includes pubic symphysis and/or
superior/inferior rami)
|
G0414
|
Open treatment of posterior pelvic
bone fracture and/or dislocation,
for fracture patterns which disrupt
the pelvic ring, unilateral or
bilateral, includes internal fixation,
when performed (includes ilium,
sacroiliac joint and/or sacrum)
|
G0415