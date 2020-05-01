Top 10 ASC articles this week — 5 supply updates as elective surgeries restart & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of April 27-May 1:
1. 24 states considering resuming or resuming elective surgeries
2. Guidelines for resuming elective endoscopy surgeries amid pandemic
3. California to resume elective procedures
5. The post-pandemic ASC landscape: 10 observations
6. Virginia extends elective surgery ban to May — 5 things to know
7. 19 hospitals, health systems planning new ASCs in 2020
8. 5 updates on PPE during the pandemic as elective procedures resume
9. 13 centers resuming elective surgeries or considering it
10. Ambulatory practice visits tumble amid COVID-19 crisis, hitting ophthalmology hardest — 4 takeaways
