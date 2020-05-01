Top 10 ASC articles this week — 5 supply updates as elective surgeries restart & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of April 27-May 1:

1. 24 states considering resuming or resuming elective surgeries

2. Guidelines for resuming elective endoscopy surgeries amid pandemic

3. California to resume elective procedures

4. 60 new ASCs during Q1 2020

5. The post-pandemic ASC landscape: 10 observations

6. Virginia extends elective surgery ban to May — 5 things to know

7. 19 hospitals, health systems planning new ASCs in 2020

8. 5 updates on PPE during the pandemic as elective procedures resume

9. 13 centers resuming elective surgeries or considering it

10. Ambulatory practice visits tumble amid COVID-19 crisis, hitting ophthalmology hardest — 4 takeaways

