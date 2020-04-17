Top 10 ASC articles this week — Feds include ASCs in $30B of grants & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of April 13-17:
1. Outpatient elective surgeries to restart under 1st phase of Trump plan
2. Feds reserve $30B in 'immediate' grants for ASCs, other Medicare providers
3. Orthopedic ASC operations during COVID-19 & beyond: One center's plan
4. Physician partners sell ASC, many seeking exit strategy — 3 details
5. Arizona considering walking back elective surgery ban
6. Texas hospital could resume some elective surgeries — 4 insights
7. Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
8. Tenet furloughs 10% of its workforce, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know
9. Medical practice layoffs projected to reach 36 percent in May — 3 insights from MGMA
10. Optum CEO taking temporary leave, Q1 revenues hit $32.8B — 7 things to know
