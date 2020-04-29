19 hospitals, health systems planning new ASCs in 2020

Nineteen hospitals and health systems have opened or announced plans to open an ASC so far in 2020.

1. Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center received county approval to build an ASC on its main campus.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million.

3. A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

4. UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed a new ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

5. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is building a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC.

6. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare is seeking approval to build an 18,000-square-foot ASC.

7. Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital plans to open an ASC.

8. An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla. The new Summerport Surgery Center is an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

9. The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition plans to develop a healthcare complex through a joint venture with Clive, Iowa-based MercyOne. The complex will eventually include an ASC.

10. Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center is set to open this fall. The ASC is a joint venture between Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

11. Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC.

12. Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC.

13. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

14. UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

15. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

16. A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn. The ASC is part of a joint venture involving Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

17. Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

18. Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10.

19. Eden Prairie, Minn.-based ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years.

