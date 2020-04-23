11 states considering resuming or resuming elective surgeries

Several states are debating whether to resume elective procedures or have implemented executive orders restarting the procedures.

States resuming elective procedures:

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is allowing clinicians to perform procedures for conditions that would otherwise endanger quality of life beginning May 4. The order provides a significant amount of guidance around what procedures can be performed, available here.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said elective procedures could resume May 1 if facilities have adequate stockpiles of personal protective equipment and can keep workers and patients safe.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said elective surgical procedures could resume in the state April 27 if facilities follow requirements set by the Arkansas Department of Health.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom began allowing hospitals to resume some elective surgeries April 22.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will allow surgeons to begin performing elective procedures May 4, after the initial elective surgery ban lifts.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing hospitals in some counties in the state to begin elective surgeries again if they do not face significant risk of a near-term COVID-19 surge.

After consulting with clinicians, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is leaving it to hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to decide whether to begin performing elective procedures again.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an order April 16 allowing clinicians to resume procedures that if not performed could increase morbidity or mortality beginning April 24. Minor procedures, like outpatient surgery or procedures for non-life-threatening illnesses, can be performed May 1.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order April 17 to loosen the state's elective surgery ban. From April 21 through May 8, elective procedures can be performed if they do not endanger hospital capacity or personal protective equipment stockpiles.

States or cities considering resuming elective procedures:

Oregon Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown calling for the reintroduction of elective surgical procedures.

Florida's clinicians petitioned Gov. Ron DeSantis to restart elective procedures following a steady downswing in COVID-19 cases, local NBC affiliate WJHG reports.

