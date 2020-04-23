11 centers resuming elective surgeries or considering it

Several centers are debating whether to resume elective procedures following decisions by state governments to restart procedures.

Becker's will keep this list continuously updated as the situation changes.

Centers resuming elective procedures:

Fargo, N.D.-based Center for Pain Medicine Clinic and Surgery Center reopened for procedures April 22.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System resumed performing outpatient elective surgeries at its five hospitals April 21.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is ramping up elective procedures with the goal to reach pre-COVID-19 volumes within six weeks, despite an order from Gov. Tom Wolf to stop elective procedures.

Surgery Center of Aiken (S.C.) and Aiken Regional Medical Center resumed elective procedures April 20.

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health began to certify its facilities to perform elective surgeries again April 22.

Texarkana, Texas-based Wadley Regional Medical Center began to certify its facility to perform elective procedures, the Texarkana Gazette reported April 23.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to resume elective procedures May 4, according to a April 23 announcement.

Enid, Okla.-based facilities St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center will resume elective surgeries April 24, the Enid News & Eagle reports.

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Medical Center is resuming elective procedures April 27, KFVS reports.

