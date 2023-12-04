The specialty with the highest 10-year pay jump

The average annual salary among plastic surgeons increased by $302,000 in the last 10 years, according to data from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 and 2013.

Plastic surgeons earned an average of $317,000 in 2013. In 2023, that figure grew to $619,000 — an increase of 95%. This was the highest 10-year salary increase among 25 specialties, which ranged from the next-highest increase of $185,000 to only $49,000.

Here are three notes on changes in plastic surgeon pay in the last 10 years:

1. Fifty-four percent of all plastic surgeons surveyed in 2023 indicated they feel fairly compensated, compared to 41% in 2013.

2. In 2013, the largest portion of plastic surgeons (28%) reported they spent between 30 and 40 hours a week seeing patients. In 2023, 47% said they are with patients 30 to 40 hours a week.

3. In 2013, 58% percent of plastic surgeons indicated they would choose the same specialty again, if given the chance to go back. In 2023, 74% said they would.