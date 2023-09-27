The region where young physician salaries are rising the fastest

Physicians under 40 practicing in the western region of the U.S. enjoy a salary advantage over their peers in other regions, according to Medscape's 2023 "Young Physician Compensation Report," published Sept. 26.

The average compensation for physicians under 40 rose by an average of 11 percent in 2022, but for those practicing in the West, it rose by an average of 17 percent.

Young physicians living in the South saw an increase of 11 percent, while Midwesterners saw a 9 percent increase and those practicing in the North saw a 7 percent increase.