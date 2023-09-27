ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Salaries on the rise for physicians under 40

Claire Wallace -  

The average compensation for physicians under 40 jumped 11 percent in 2022, according to Medscape's 2023 "Young Physician Compensation Report," published Sept. 26. 

For primary care physicians, the bump was even greater, reaching 20 percent. For specialists, the bump was around 10 percent. 

The average salary for all physicians under 40 sits around $326,000. It reaches an average of $355,000 for specialists and $257,000 for primary care providers. 

The average salary for physicians of all ages sits around $352,000. 

