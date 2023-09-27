ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The region where RNs earn the most

Claire Wallace -  

While the average compensation for registered nurses sits at $85,000, RNs working in the Pacific region earn substantially more at $110,000 on average, according to Medscape's 2023 "RN/LPN Compensation Report," published Sept. 26. 

Average registered nurse salary by region: 

1. Pacific: $110,000 

2. New England: $95,000 

3. Mid-Atlantic: $93,000 

4. Mountain: $89,000 

5. East North Central: $85,000 

6. West South Central: $85,000 

7. South Atlantic: $80,000 

8. West North Central: $79,000 

9. East South Central: $77,000

