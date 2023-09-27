The region where RNs earn the most

While the average compensation for registered nurses sits at $85,000, RNs working in the Pacific region earn substantially more at $110,000 on average, according to Medscape's 2023 "RN/LPN Compensation Report," published Sept. 26.
Average registered nurse salary by region:
1. Pacific: $110,000
2. New England: $95,000
3. Mid-Atlantic: $93,000
4. Mountain: $89,000
5. East North Central: $85,000
6. West South Central: $85,000
7. South Atlantic: $80,000
8. West North Central: $79,000
9. East South Central: $77,000