The region where RNs earn the most

While the average compensation for registered nurses sits at $85,000, RNs working in the Pacific region earn substantially more at $110,000 on average, according to Medscape's 2023 "RN/LPN Compensation Report," published Sept. 26.

Average registered nurse salary by region:

1. Pacific: $110,000

2. New England: $95,000

3. Mid-Atlantic: $93,000

4. Mountain: $89,000

5. East North Central: $85,000

6. West South Central: $85,000

7. South Atlantic: $80,000

8. West North Central: $79,000

9. East South Central: $77,000