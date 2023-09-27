ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

RN, LPN pay in 2023

Claire Wallace -  

Income for registered nurses rose about 3 percent in 2022, while it rose by 10 percent for licensed practical nurses, according to Medscape's 2023 "RN/LPN Compensation Report," published Sept. 26. 

While LPN compensation rose faster in 2022, over a three-year period it has remained fairly flat. In comparison, RN compensation has grown 10 percent in three years. 

The average base compensation for registered nurses hit $85,000 in 2022, with total compensation reaching $89,000 after incentives, bonuses and overtime. 

In comparison, LPN base salary sat at $52,000, reaching $55,000 after incentives. 

