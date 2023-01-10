The demographic most prone to 'quiet quitting'

College educated men between the ages of 25 and 39 led the "quiet quitting" movement in the U.S. between 2019 and 2022, according to a Jan. 9 report from Bloomberg.

Men between the ages of 25 and 39 voluntarily worked 16 hours less per week, on average, while men with a bachelor's degree voluntarily worked 14 hours less per week.

The quiet quitting trend, the act of quietly cutting back on and taking less work responsibility, emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. A large chunk of Americans began to cut back on working hours as work from home became a trend nationwide.

Overall, U.S. workers spent an average of 11 fewer hours on the job during the pandemic, the largest reduction in working hours since 2007.

Women cut down on their working hours by six a week, on average.

Despite the step back from the workplace since 2019, American employees still work an average of 1,791 more hours a year than other developed nations, including Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom.