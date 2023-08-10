The 20 highest-paying medical jobs

The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technicians is $75,040, 64 percent higher than the median salary for all occupations, which is $45,760, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics survey.

Here are the 20 highest-paying occupations in the U.S., along with their respective median yearly salaries:

1. Physicians and surgeons: Greater than or equal to $208,000

2. Dentists: $163,220

3. Podiatrists: $145,840

4. Pharmacists: $128,570

5. Optometrists: $124,300

6. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners: $123,780

7. Physician assistants: $121,530

8. Physical therapists: $95,620

9. Occupational therapists: $85,570

10. Radiation therapists: $82,790

11. Genetic counselors: $80,150

12. Speech-language pathologists: $79,060

13. Audiologists: $78,950

14. Nuclear medicine technologists: $78,760

15. Dental hygienists: $77,810

16. Registered nurses: $77,600

17. Orthotists and prosthetists: $75,440

18. Diagnostic medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists/technicians: $75,380

19. Chiropractors: $75,000

20. Occupational health and safety specialists/technicians: $74,870