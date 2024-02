Major ASC chain Surgery Partners has 192 practice affiliates nationwide as of February, from New York to California.

Here are the 18 states without any Surgery Partners affiliated ASCs:

1. Connecticut

2. Hawaii

3. Indiana

4. Iowa

5. Maine

6. Maryland

7. Massachusetts

8. Minnesota

9. Nevada

10. New Mexico

11. Oklahoma

12. Oregon

13. South Carolina

14. South Dakota

15. Vermont

16. Virginia

17. West Virginia

18. Wyoming