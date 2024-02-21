Surgery Partners' 192 ASC affiliates

Major ASC chain Surgery Partners has 192 ASC affiliates all across the U.S.

Here is an up-to-date list of Surgery Partners' affiliates as of Feb. 21, according to its website:

Alabama

Baldwin County Surgery Center (Fairhope)

Birmingham Surgery Center

Alaska

Alaska Digestive Center (Anchorage)

Arizona

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Canyon Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Arkansas

Novamed Surgery Center Jonesboro

California

Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)

Bahamas Surgery Center (Bakersfield)

Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)

Center for Specialized Surgery of Santa Barbara

Conejo Surgical Center (Thousand Oaks)

De La Vina Surgicenter (Santa Barbara)

Eye Surgery Center of San Francisco

Forest Surgery Center (San Jose)

Knowles Surgery Center (Los Gatos)

LaPeer Surgery Center (Beverly Hills)

Mission Hills Pain Treatment Center (Mission Viejo)

NorCal Orthopedics Surgery Center (San Ramon)

Pain Management Associates-Anaheim

Pain Management Associates-Fountain Valley

Pain Management Associates-Irvine

Pain Management Associates-Laguna Hills

Pain Management Associates-Long Beach

Pain Specialists of Orange County-Fountain Valley

Pain Specialists of Orange County-Irvine

Pain Specialists of Orange County-Laguna Hills

Pain Specialists of Orange County-Mission Viejo

Pain Specialists of Orange County-Orange

Pain Specialists of Orange County-San Clemente

Sequoia Surgical Pavilion (Walnut Creek)

Skyway Surgery Center (Chico)

Specialty Surgical Center of Beverly Hills-9001 Wilshire

Specialty Surgical Center of Beverly Hills-Wilshire Boulevard

Specialty Surgical Center of Encino

Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine

Spinalcare Surgicenter (Irvine)

Tracy Surgery Center

Valencia Surgical Center (Newhall)

Colorado

Animas Surgical Center at Escalante (Durango)

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Cherry Hills Surgery Center (Englewood)

Premier Surgery Center (Colorado Springs)

Southwest Endoscopy Partners (Durango)

Delaware

Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark)

Florida

Cape Coral Surgery Center

Central Florida Pain Relief Centers-Altamonte Springs

Central Florida Pain Relief Centers-Downtown (Orlando)

Central Florida Pain Relief Centers-Lake Mary

Downtown Surgery Center (Orlando)

Florida Pain Institute-Palm Bay

Florida Pain Institute-Pineda (Melbourne)

Florida Pain Institute-Merritt Island

Gainesville Eye Physicians

Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center

Lake Mary Surgery Center

Lake Worth Surgical Center

Laser & Outpatient Surgery Center (Gainesville)

Medical Village Surgical Center (Tampa)

Miami Surgical Center

Millenia Surgery Center (Orlando)

Park Place Surgery Center (Maitland)

Riverside Pain Physicians-Corporate/Lab (Jacksonville)

Riverside Pain Physicians-San Pablo (Jacksonville)

Riverside Pain Physicians-Southside (Jacksonville)

Riverside Pain Physicians-Orange Park (Jacksonville)

Riverside Surgical Center (Jacksonville)

Sarasota Ambulatory Surgical Center

Sarasota Pain Relief Centers-South Sarasota

Sarasota Pain Relief Centers-Lakewood Ranch

Space Coast Surgery Center (Merritt Island)

Tampa Bay Regional Surgery Center (Largo)

Tampa Pain Relief Centers-Brandon

Tampa Pain Relief Centers-Hillsborough (Tampa)

The Gables Surgical Center (Miami)

The Surgery Center of Ocala

The Villages Healthcare

West Bay Surgery Center (Largo)

Westchase Surgery Center (Tampa)

Georgia

Atlanta Eye Surgery Center

Georgia Bone & Joint-Covington

Georgia Bone & Joint-Newnan

Georgia Bone & Joint-Fayetteville

Georgia Bone & Joint-Stockbridge

Omni Eye Services-North (Atlanta)

Omni Eye Services-South (College Park)

Omni Eye Services-West (Atlanta)

Optim Medical Center-Screven (Sylvania)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Optim Surgery Center-Savannah

Premier Surgery Center of Georgia (Brunswick)

The Surgery Center (Columbus)

Idaho

Idaho Falls Community Hospital

Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

Saltzer ASC Ten Mile (Meridian)

Saltzer Gastroenterology Center (Meridian)

Illinois

Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)

NovaMed Eye Surgery Center- Northshore (Chicago)

Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (St. Charles)

Kansas

Cypress Surgery Center (Wichita)

Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital (Wichita)

Overland Park Eye Surgery Center

Kentucky

Dupont Surgery Center (Louisville)

Louisiana

Crescent View Surgery Center (Metairie)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Novamed Surgery Center of Baton Rouge

Michigan

Lakes Surgery Center (West Bloomfield)

Surgery Center of Kalamazoo (Portage)

Mississippi

Desoto Surgery Center (Southhaven)

OrthoSouth (Southhaven)

Oxford Surgery Center

Missouri

Blue Ridge Surgical Center (Kansas City)

Novamed Surgery Center of Warrensburg

St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery

St. Louis Multispecialty Surgery Center (Ballwin)

St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Town and Country)

St. Peters Surgery Center

The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group

Timberlake Surgery Center (Chesterfield)

Woodcrest Surgery Center (St. Louis)

Montana

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Great Falls Clinic Surgery Center

Nebraska

Advanced Surgery Center (Omaha)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Surgery Center of Fremont

New Hampshire

Nashua Eye Surgery Center

New Jersey

Hackensack Musculoskeletal Stay Suite

Hackensack Musculoskeletal Surgery Center

The Surgery Center at Deborah (Browns Mills)

New York

Brooklyn Surgery Center (New York City)

Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center (Westbury)

North Shore Surgi-Center (Smithtown)

North Carolina

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

Outpatient Surgery Center of Asheville

South Point Surgery Center (Durham)

Wilmington SurgCare

North Dakota

North Dakota Surgery Center (Grand Forks)

Ohio

Allied Surgery Center (North Canton)

Valley Surgery Center (Steubenville)

Vista Surgery Center (Canton)

Pennsylvania

Lebanon Pain Relief Center

Muve-West Chester Ambulatory Surgical Center

Muve Chadds Ford

Physicians Surgical Center (Lebanon)

ReVascMed (Philadelphia)

The Center for Special Surgery (Bethlehem)

Village SurgiCenter of Erie

Rhode Island

Bayside Endoscopy Center (Providence)

East Bay Endoscopy Center (Portsmouth)

East Greenwich Endoscopy Center

Ocean State Endoscopy Center (Providence)

Tennessee

Cool Springs Surgery Center (Franklin)

East Memphis Surgery Center

Germantown Surgery Center

NovaMed Surgery Center of Chattanooga

Springhill Surgery Center

The Surgery Center of Cleveland

UroCenter Memphis

Texas

American Surgery Center (San Antonio)

Central Texas Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics (Bryan)

Cook Children's Pediatric Surgery Center (Prosper)

Cook Children's Surgery Center (Hurst)

Humble Vascular Surgical Center

Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center

Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital

Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston)

Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center (McKinney)

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Methodist Mansfield Ambulatory Surgery Center

Methodist McKinney Hospital

NorthStar Surgical Center (Lubbock)

Novamed Surgery Center of Tyler

South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

South Texas Spine & Surgical Outpatient Center (San Antonio)

Texarkana Surgery Center

The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)

Vista Surgery Center (Midland)

Wichita Falls Specialty ASC

Utah

Murray Surgery Center

Park City Surgery Center

Provo Surgery Center

St. George Surgery Center

Washington

Bellingham Ambulatory Surgery Center

Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)

NeoSpine-Bellevue

NeoSpine-Gig Harbor

NeoSpine-Kirkland

NeoSpine-Puyallup

NeoSpine-Silverdale

Wisconsin

Anderson & Shapiro Eye Care (Madison)

NovaMed Surgery Center of Madison

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)