Surgery Partners' 192 ASC affiliates

Major ASC chain Surgery Partners has 192 ASC affiliates all across the U.S.
Here is an up-to-date list of Surgery Partners' affiliates as of Feb. 21, according to its website:
Alabama
Baldwin County Surgery Center (Fairhope)
Birmingham Surgery Center
Alaska
Alaska Digestive Center (Anchorage)
Arizona
Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)
Canyon Surgery Center (Phoenix)
Arkansas
Novamed Surgery Center Jonesboro
California
Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)
Bahamas Surgery Center (Bakersfield)
Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)
Center for Specialized Surgery of Santa Barbara
Conejo Surgical Center (Thousand Oaks)
De La Vina Surgicenter (Santa Barbara)
Eye Surgery Center of San Francisco
Forest Surgery Center (San Jose)
Knowles Surgery Center (Los Gatos)
LaPeer Surgery Center (Beverly Hills)
Mission Hills Pain Treatment Center (Mission Viejo)
NorCal Orthopedics Surgery Center (San Ramon)
Pain Management Associates-Anaheim
Pain Management Associates-Fountain Valley
Pain Management Associates-Irvine
Pain Management Associates-Laguna Hills
Pain Management Associates-Long Beach
Pain Specialists of Orange County-Fountain Valley
Pain Specialists of Orange County-Irvine
Pain Specialists of Orange County-Laguna Hills
Pain Specialists of Orange County-Mission Viejo
Pain Specialists of Orange County-Orange
Pain Specialists of Orange County-San Clemente
Sequoia Surgical Pavilion (Walnut Creek)
Skyway Surgery Center (Chico)
Specialty Surgical Center of Beverly Hills-9001 Wilshire
Specialty Surgical Center of Beverly Hills-Wilshire Boulevard
Specialty Surgical Center of Encino
Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine
Spinalcare Surgicenter (Irvine)
Tracy Surgery Center
Valencia Surgical Center (Newhall)
Colorado
Animas Surgical Center at Escalante (Durango)
Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)
Cherry Hills Surgery Center (Englewood)
Premier Surgery Center (Colorado Springs)
Southwest Endoscopy Partners (Durango)
Delaware
Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark)
Florida
Cape Coral Surgery Center
Central Florida Pain Relief Centers-Altamonte Springs
Central Florida Pain Relief Centers-Downtown (Orlando)
Central Florida Pain Relief Centers-Lake Mary
Downtown Surgery Center (Orlando)
Florida Pain Institute-Palm Bay
Florida Pain Institute-Pineda (Melbourne)
Florida Pain Institute-Merritt Island
Gainesville Eye Physicians
Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center
Lake Mary Surgery Center
Lake Worth Surgical Center
Laser & Outpatient Surgery Center (Gainesville)
Medical Village Surgical Center (Tampa)
Miami Surgical Center
Millenia Surgery Center (Orlando)
Park Place Surgery Center (Maitland)
Riverside Pain Physicians-Corporate/Lab (Jacksonville)
Riverside Pain Physicians-San Pablo (Jacksonville)
Riverside Pain Physicians-Southside (Jacksonville)
Riverside Pain Physicians-Orange Park (Jacksonville)
Riverside Surgical Center (Jacksonville)
Sarasota Ambulatory Surgical Center
Sarasota Pain Relief Centers-South Sarasota
Sarasota Pain Relief Centers-Lakewood Ranch
Space Coast Surgery Center (Merritt Island)
Tampa Bay Regional Surgery Center (Largo)
Tampa Pain Relief Centers-Brandon
Tampa Pain Relief Centers-Hillsborough (Tampa)
The Gables Surgical Center (Miami)
The Surgery Center of Ocala
The Villages Healthcare
West Bay Surgery Center (Largo)
Westchase Surgery Center (Tampa)
Georgia
Atlanta Eye Surgery Center
Georgia Bone & Joint-Covington
Georgia Bone & Joint-Newnan
Georgia Bone & Joint-Fayetteville
Georgia Bone & Joint-Stockbridge
Omni Eye Services-North (Atlanta)
Omni Eye Services-South (College Park)
Omni Eye Services-West (Atlanta)
Optim Medical Center-Screven (Sylvania)
Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)
Optim Surgery Center-Savannah
Premier Surgery Center of Georgia (Brunswick)
The Surgery Center (Columbus)
Idaho
Idaho Falls Community Hospital
Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)
Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)
Saltzer ASC Ten Mile (Meridian)
Saltzer Gastroenterology Center (Meridian)
Illinois
Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)
NovaMed Eye Surgery Center- Northshore (Chicago)
Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (St. Charles)
Kansas
Cypress Surgery Center (Wichita)
Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital (Wichita)
Overland Park Eye Surgery Center
Kentucky
Dupont Surgery Center (Louisville)
Louisiana
Crescent View Surgery Center (Metairie)
Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
Novamed Surgery Center of Baton Rouge
Michigan
Lakes Surgery Center (West Bloomfield)
Surgery Center of Kalamazoo (Portage)
Mississippi
Desoto Surgery Center (Southhaven)
OrthoSouth (Southhaven)
Oxford Surgery Center
Missouri
Blue Ridge Surgical Center (Kansas City)
Novamed Surgery Center of Warrensburg
St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery
St. Louis Multispecialty Surgery Center (Ballwin)
St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Town and Country)
St. Peters Surgery Center
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group
Timberlake Surgery Center (Chesterfield)
Woodcrest Surgery Center (St. Louis)
Montana
Great Falls Clinic Hospital
Great Falls Clinic Surgery Center
Nebraska
Advanced Surgery Center (Omaha)
Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)
Surgery Center of Fremont
New Hampshire
Nashua Eye Surgery Center
New Jersey
Hackensack Musculoskeletal Stay Suite
Hackensack Musculoskeletal Surgery Center
The Surgery Center at Deborah (Browns Mills)
New York
Brooklyn Surgery Center (New York City)
Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center (Westbury)
North Shore Surgi-Center (Smithtown)
North Carolina
North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)
Outpatient Surgery Center of Asheville
South Point Surgery Center (Durham)
Wilmington SurgCare
North Dakota
North Dakota Surgery Center (Grand Forks)
Ohio
Allied Surgery Center (North Canton)
Valley Surgery Center (Steubenville)
Vista Surgery Center (Canton)
Pennsylvania
Lebanon Pain Relief Center
Muve-West Chester Ambulatory Surgical Center
Muve Chadds Ford
Physicians Surgical Center (Lebanon)
ReVascMed (Philadelphia)
The Center for Special Surgery (Bethlehem)
Village SurgiCenter of Erie
Rhode Island
Bayside Endoscopy Center (Providence)
East Bay Endoscopy Center (Portsmouth)
East Greenwich Endoscopy Center
Ocean State Endoscopy Center (Providence)
Tennessee
Cool Springs Surgery Center (Franklin)
East Memphis Surgery Center
Germantown Surgery Center
NovaMed Surgery Center of Chattanooga
Springhill Surgery Center
The Surgery Center of Cleveland
UroCenter Memphis
Texas
American Surgery Center (San Antonio)
Central Texas Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics (Bryan)
Cook Children's Pediatric Surgery Center (Prosper)
Cook Children's Surgery Center (Hurst)
Humble Vascular Surgical Center
Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital
Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston)
Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center (McKinney)
Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)
Methodist Mansfield Ambulatory Surgery Center
Methodist McKinney Hospital
NorthStar Surgical Center (Lubbock)
Novamed Surgery Center of Tyler
South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)
South Texas Spine & Surgical Outpatient Center (San Antonio)
Texarkana Surgery Center
The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)
Vista Surgery Center (Midland)
Wichita Falls Specialty ASC
Utah
Murray Surgery Center
Park City Surgery Center
Provo Surgery Center
St. George Surgery Center
Washington
Bellingham Ambulatory Surgery Center
Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)
NeoSpine-Bellevue
NeoSpine-Gig Harbor
NeoSpine-Kirkland
NeoSpine-Puyallup
NeoSpine-Silverdale
Wisconsin
Anderson & Shapiro Eye Care (Madison)
NovaMed Surgery Center of Madison
Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)