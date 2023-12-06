ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 14 largest debts facing female physicians

Claire Wallace -  

The leading debt generator for female physicians in 2023 is a mortgage on a primary residence, according to Medscape's 2023 "Female Physician Wealth & Debt Report," published Dec. 5. 

The 14 largest expenses and debts that female physicians are paying down: 

1. Mortgage on a primary residence: 63% 

2. Car loans: 31% 

3. College or medical school loans: 27% 

4. Credit card debt: 27% 

5. College tuition for children: 18% 

6. Medical expenses for you or a loved one: 18% 

7. Childcare: 15% 

8. Mortgage on a second home: 14% 

9. Private school tuition for children: 14% 

10. Car lease: 13% 

11. Significant other's college loans: 8% 

12. Business loans: 6% 

13. Graduate school tuition for children: 4% 

14. Alimony: 1%

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast