The 14 largest debts facing female physicians

The leading debt generator for female physicians in 2023 is a mortgage on a primary residence, according to Medscape's 2023 "Female Physician Wealth & Debt Report," published Dec. 5.
The 14 largest expenses and debts that female physicians are paying down:
1. Mortgage on a primary residence: 63%
2. Car loans: 31%
3. College or medical school loans: 27%
4. Credit card debt: 27%
5. College tuition for children: 18%
6. Medical expenses for you or a loved one: 18%
7. Childcare: 15%
8. Mortgage on a second home: 14%
9. Private school tuition for children: 14%
10. Car lease: 13%
11. Significant other's college loans: 8%
12. Business loans: 6%
13. Graduate school tuition for children: 4%
14. Alimony: 1%