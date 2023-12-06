The 14 largest debts facing female physicians

The leading debt generator for female physicians in 2023 is a mortgage on a primary residence, according to Medscape's 2023 "Female Physician Wealth & Debt Report," published Dec. 5.

The 14 largest expenses and debts that female physicians are paying down:

1. Mortgage on a primary residence: 63%

2. Car loans: 31%

3. College or medical school loans: 27%

4. Credit card debt: 27%

5. College tuition for children: 18%

6. Medical expenses for you or a loved one: 18%

7. Childcare: 15%

8. Mortgage on a second home: 14%

9. Private school tuition for children: 14%

10. Car lease: 13%

11. Significant other's college loans: 8%

12. Business loans: 6%

13. Graduate school tuition for children: 4%

14. Alimony: 1%