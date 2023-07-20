Sutter Health ASCs to pilot VR headsets for pediatric patients

San Jose, Calif.-based Sutter Ambulatory Care Center and Surgery Center has debuted new virtual reality headsets intended to help kids relax before surgical procedures, according to a July 20 report from ABC 7.

Sutter's three-story surgery center will open to the public Aug. 1 and will provide patients with state-of-the-art technology, including VR headsets.

Kids will get to choose an avatar that will help them with calming exercises before going into a procedure.

While the headsets have started as a pilot program, Sutter hopes to roll them out at additional facilities throughout the summer, according to the report.