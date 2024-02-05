Surgical tech pay in 2024: 5 stats to know

Here are five statistics providing insight into how surgical technologists are compensated:

1. The mean annual salary of surgical technologists is $57,500, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

2. The average hourly pay for surgical technologists is $27.64.

3. The average salary among the surgical technologists in the top 10% of earners is $78,560.

4. Surgical technologists among the bottom 10% of earners make $38,860 annually.

5. Not including self-employed workers, there are 107,400 actively employed surgical technologists in the U.S.