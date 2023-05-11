Surgery Partners' 5 highest paid executives

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is a national operator of surgical facilities, with over 127 ASCs and 4,600 physician affiliates in its portfolio. It holds an estimated 2.4 percent of the ASC market share.

Here is what the five highest-paid executives at Surgery Partners earn every year, including salary, bonuses and stock options, based on data from salary.com. The information is reported according to the proxy statements filed for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

Highest-paid executives at Surgery Partners:

1. J. Eric Evans, CEO: $4.3 million

2. Thomas Cowhey, former CFO: $2 million

3. Jennifer Baldock, executive vice president, chief administrative and development officer: $1.5 million

4. Bradley Owens, national group president: $1.4 million

5. Anthony Taparo, chief growth officer: $1.2 million