Press Ganey recognizes top ASCs for patient experience in 2022

Press Ganey recognized 12 ASCs that rate in the 95th percentile nationwide for patient experience.
The Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award is given to top performing organizations that maintain consistent levels of excellence over a three-year period. The 2022 winners met a number of criteria including teamwork, likelihood to recommend and overall rating. Find the full methodology here.
The following 12 ASCs were awarded the Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award:
Arizona
USPI - Arizona Orthopedic Surgical Hospital (Chandler)
Florida
Miami Lakes Surgery Center
St. Lucie Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie)
USPI – Destin Surgery Center
USPI – Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence
Missouri
Midwest Physicians Surgery Center (Lee's Summit)
USPI – Gateway Endoscopy Center
South Carolina
Lexington Medical Center – Irmo Ambulatory Surgery
Texas
USPI – Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)
USPI – Lonestar Endoscopy Flower Mound
USPI – Lonestar Endoscopy Southlake
USPI – Lonestar Endoscopy (Keller)