Press Ganey recognizes top ASCs for patient experience in 2022

Press Ganey recognized 12 ASCs that rate in the 95th percentile nationwide for patient experience.

The Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award is given to top performing organizations that maintain consistent levels of excellence over a three-year period. The 2022 winners met a number of criteria including teamwork, likelihood to recommend and overall rating. Find the full methodology here.

The following 12 ASCs were awarded the Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award:

Arizona

USPI - Arizona Orthopedic Surgical Hospital (Chandler)

Florida

Miami Lakes Surgery Center

St. Lucie Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie)

USPI – Destin Surgery Center

USPI – Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence

Missouri

Midwest Physicians Surgery Center (Lee's Summit)

USPI – Gateway Endoscopy Center

South Carolina

Lexington Medical Center – Irmo Ambulatory Surgery

Texas

USPI – Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

USPI – Lonestar Endoscopy Flower Mound

USPI – Lonestar Endoscopy Southlake

USPI – Lonestar Endoscopy (Keller)