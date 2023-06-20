Physician sues Iowa board over alleged license denial 

Hazelwood, Mo.-based Brett Snodgrass, MD, is suing the Iowa Board of Medicine over its alleged decision to deny him a license because of his moral character, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported June 19.

According to the report, Dr. Snodgrass alleges the board's decision, which has not been made public, includes "multiple factual inaccuracies."

The petition claims that in March 2022, Dr. Snodgrass told the board his moral character was above the median. Dr. Snodgrass was asked by the board to submit to two evaluations: an assessment that would measure his suitability for licensure and a clinical competency test.

The first assessment, Dr. Snodgrass claims, drew conclusions based on conflicting statements.

In 2018, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation denied Dr. Snodgrass a license based on moral character allegations. He sued the department, though the lawsuit was dismissed.