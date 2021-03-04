Physician pays $215,228 to settle kickback allegations: 4 details

Ashok Kumar, MD, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle allegations he accepted kickbacks in exchange for referring patients to Memorial Hospital of Gardena (Calif.), according to a March 3 Justice Department news release.

Four details:



1. Joshua Luke, MD, former CEO of the hospital, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Dr. Kumar and other defendants, claiming the hospital hired Dr. Ashok as medical director and compensated him at a rate above fair market value to induce patient referrals.



2. Dr. Kumar agreed to pay $215,228 to settle allegations he violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law.



3. Dr. Luke will receive $42,529 from the federal government for his role as the whistleblower.



4. The other defendants in the lawsuit paid an $8.1 million settlement in 2018.



More articles on healthcare:

15 best ASCs in America for 2021, ranked by Newsweek

Houston physician, 3 others charged with billing fraud; Tulane reverses suspension of residency director & more

Physician sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally distributing 9,800 opioid pills: 4 details





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.