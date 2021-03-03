Physician sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally distributing 9,800 opioid pills: 4 details

Myron Rodos, DO, was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to illegal opioid distribution.

Four details:

1. Dr. Rodos pleaded guilty last year to four counts of distributing Schedule II controlled substances.

2. He told officials he distributed an additional 6,130 oxycodone pills and 3,670 methadone pills from his North Philadelphia medical practice in exchange for sex and money.

3. The FBI investigated Dr. Rodos' practice and collected video recordings of Dr. Rodos prescribing medically unnecessary hydrocodone to an undercover agent who paid him.

4. Dr. Rodos was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $300,000.

