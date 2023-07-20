Physician, office manager charged in $1.3M fraud scheme

Las Vegas-based physician and practice owner Kofi Sarfo, MD, and his wife and office manager, Rose Sarfo, have been charged in a $1.3 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

Dr. and Ms. Sarfo allegedly submitted false applications to receive loans from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program, according to a July 20 Justice Department news release. They allegedly used at least some of the funds to purchase stocks and cryptocurrency.

They were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Dr. Sarfo also was charged with one count of money laundering.