Physician ASC owner charged with felony after unlicensed man performed surgeries 

A physician has been charged for allowing an unlicensed surgical assistant to perform surgery at the cosmetic ASC he owned and operated in Houston, Texas, ABC13 reported April 9.

Rodolfo Giraldi, MD, is accused of aiding the practice of medicine without a license from March 2022 to October 2023, causing "physical and psychological harm" to three women, according to the report.

In October, Alexander Padilla was charged with practicing medicine without a license after allegedly performing a botched breast surgery at Dr. Giraldi's cosmetic ASC.

The charge was dismissed in March, according to the report, and Mr. Padilla was instead charged with practicing medicine without a license, causing physical harm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More than 30 women have come forward stating they received a botched surgery from Mr. Padilla, according to the report. Investigators are alleging Dr. Giraldi failed to monitor and supervise Mr. Padilla.