Man charged with operating without a license at cosmetic ASC 

Alexander Padilla has been charged with practicing medicine without a license after allegedly performing a botched breast surgery at a Houston-based plastic surgery center, ABC affiliate KTRK reported Oct. 27.

Houston police believe Mr. Padilla performed plastic surgery without a license and got paid for it, according to the report. He was arrested at the ASC following an undercover operation by the Houston Police Department.

According to court records cited by the publication, Mr. Padilla performed an evaluation on a police informant and then said he would perform surgery.