Oregon lost 95 ASCs in 1 year: Here's why

Between 2021 and 2022, the state of Oregon lost 95 ASCs, going from 187 in 2021 to 92 in 2022, according to data from the National ASC Association.

Oregon lost more ASCs than any other state, outpacing Wisconsin, the state with the second largest loss, by 85.

Becker's spoke with the Oregon Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's executive director, Chris Skagen, on factors contributing to Oregon's major decline in ASCs.

Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: Why do you think Oregon lost so many ASCs between 2021 and 2022?

Chris Skagen: Looking at general trends, surgery center density has a direct correlation to population density. Oregon did experience a fall in general population numbers from 2021 and 2022. Additionally, Oregon tends to highly regulate ASCs on the state level as compared to other states, which may have an impact on the opening of new facilities.

And industrywide, we have seen a large amount of consolidation in the market. Some of the facilities that closed down may be attributable to consolidation of several facilities that are owned and managed by the same company.

OASCA has a continued, assertive presence for the ASC industry throughout Oregon. The ASC model is alive and strong within the state of Oregon generally speaking, and the association has seen stable utilization numbers overall.