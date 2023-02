Eleven states across the country saw a decline in the number of ASCs in the state between 2021 and 2022, according to yearly data from the ASC Association. Oregon saw the greatest decline, losing 95 facilities in the course of a year.

Eleven states that lost ASCs between 2021 and 2022:

1. Idaho: -1

2. New Hampshire: -1

3. Tennessee: -1

4. Mississippi: -1

5. Missouri: -1

6. Oklahoma: -1

7. Nevada: -2

8. Nebraska: -3

9. Pennsylvania: -3

10. Wisconsin: -10

11. Oregon: -95