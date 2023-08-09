Optum's new nursing play

Optum is taking a new approach to addressing nurse workforce shortages.

The UnitedHealth Group affiliate partnered with Capella University, an accredited online university, to design an educational program for skilled, advanced practice nurses. The program aims to develop nurses for all sites of care, including surgery centers.

Nursing students can enroll in the new program to prepare for licensure and leadership roles, and students can access Optum's national network of clinics and care sites to gain real-world skills. Optum recruiters will also work with students to apply for positions within the company's network.

Optum nurse practitioners who want to advance their careers will have the opportunity to reduce tuition and undergo leadership development.

The first program offered through the partnership is a Master of Science in Nursing, adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.