Optum to bring 500,000 more members into value-based program this year

Optum sees big growth potential in value-based care this year, according to Sir Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group and Optum.

Mr. Witty revealed Optum's growth in 2021 and goals for 2022 in an earnings call Jan. 19.

Five key points:

1. More than 500,000 new patients will be covered by OptumHealth's value-based arrangements this year. The company served 100 million people last year overall.

2. OptumHealth aims to invest in new markets and more deeply penetrate established markets, delivering on an 8 percent to 10 percent margin this year.

3. OptumCare physicians and healthcare providers serve more than 100 payers.

4. OptumCare has more than 60,000 physicians and 1,500 neighborhood clinics.

5. Optum beat its target revenue for 2021, hitting $155.6 billion, a 14 percent increase over the previous year.