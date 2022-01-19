Optum revenue hits $155.6B in 2021 

Optum, which includes ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates, reported revenue of $155.6 billion in 2021, according to parent company UnitedHealth Group's 2021 results released Jan. 19.

Here are four more insights:

1. Optum's full-year revenue grew 14.1 percent year over year, while full-year operating earnings increased 19.4 percent.

2. OptumHealth served 100 million people in 2021, compared to 98 million in 2020.

3. Revenue per consumer increased 33 percent, driven by build-out of value-based care and clinic-based and outpatient services.

4. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Optum saw a revenue of $41.1 billion, compared with $35.9 billion in the same period last year.