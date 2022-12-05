Ohio health system partners with ASC software platform

Cleveland-based BEST Health System has partnered with Ospitek to bring its VIEW software system to BEST's ASC network.

Ospitek's VIEW platform is a management and communication solution designed to complement EHR and health IT systems in ASCs.

BEST will use the platform in its network to enable live surgical case coordination, engagement tools and performance reporting features.

"This initiative to partner with Ospitek is a critical component of our mission to go above and beyond for our patients, providers and teammates," Janet Carlson, president of BEST Health System, said in a Dec. 2 press release. "Since the pandemic, streamlined patient engagement and communication platforms like Ospitek are essential to make things easier for patients to manage their care episode in a secure manner."