NYU Langone's ASC strategy: 4 moves to know

New York City-based NYU Langone Health is one of the U.S.' largest academic health systems — and it has a major stake in the ASC industry.

Encompassing more than 46,000 employees, a medical school that has trained 24,000 physicians, and more than 300 outpatient sites in the New York area, NYU Langone Health is one of the largest and most frequently honored health systems in the Northeastern U.S.

Here are four moves the health system has made in the outpatient space in 2024:

1. NYU Langone Health and Atlantic Health System’s Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center expanded their partnership to care for patients with adult congenital heart diseases. Through the partnership, patients in New Jersey will be able to receive care from NYU heart specialists while staying close to home.

2. The health system received a $75 million donation from the Julia Koch Family Foundation to construct its ambulatory center in West Palm Beach, Fla. The new 77,000-square-foot tower will house two onsite operating rooms and two endoscopy suites and employ 200 people, including 50 physicians. About 150,000 ambulatory care patients are expected to seek care at the facility annually.

3. NYU Langone paid $33 million for a property in West Palm Beach, Fla., where it plans to build a medical office building to accommodate its increasing number of patients in the area. NYU plans to tear down the current low-rise building and replace it with a seven-story medical tower totaling 181,000 square feet, with 76,000 square feet dedicated to medical offices.

4. NYU Langone opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, N.Y., in a former Bloomingdale's and Sears building, making it the health system's largest ambulatory care site on Long Island. The center contains 260 patient rooms, an expanded adult ophthalmology service and 32 clinical specialties.