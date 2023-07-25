ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The Federation of State Medical Boards has released data from its 2022 Physician Census, which provides a comprehensive compilation of physician license and demographic information. 

The number of licensed physicians by state: 

  1. California: 167,246
  2. New York: 107,789
  3. Texas: 96,058
  4. Florida: 93,682
  5. Pennsylvania: 65,623
  6. Illinois: 56,875
  7. Ohio: 53,110
  8. New Jersey: 45,637
  9. Michigan: 45,172
  10. Virginia: 44,832
  11. North Carolina: 42,882
  12. Georgia: 41,659
  13. Massachusetts: 38,566
  14. Maryland: 34,348
  15. Washington: 33,139
  16. Arizona: 32,875
  17. Wisconsin: 32,165
  18. Indiana: 32,017
  19. Missouri: 31,271
  20. Colorado: 30,568
  21. Tennessee: 28,162
  22. Minnesota: 28,083
  23. South Carolina: 24,248
  24. Connecticut: 22,908
  25. Kentucky: 22,443
  26. Alabama: 20,591
  27. Oregon: 18,594
  28. Louisiana: 18,406
  29. Oklahoma: 16,819
  30. Iowa: 14,712
  31. Utah: 14,471
  32. Kansas: 13,309
  33. Nevada: 13,308
  34. Mississippi: 12,881
  35. Arkansas: 12,651
  36. Nebraska: 11,337
  37. Hawaii: 10,960
  38. New Mexico: 10,297
  39. West Virginia: 9,676
  40. Idaho: 9,605
  41. New Hampshire: 9,206
  42. Maine: 8,680
  43. Montana: 8,094
  44. Delaware: 7,475
  45. South Dakota: 6,422
  46. Rhode Island: 6,233
  47. Wyoming: 5,939
  48. North Dakota: 5,765
  49. Alaska: 5,540
  50. Vermont: 4,338

