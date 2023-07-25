The Federation of State Medical Boards has released data from its 2022 Physician Census, which provides a comprehensive compilation of physician license and demographic information.
The number of licensed physicians by state:
- California: 167,246
- New York: 107,789
- Texas: 96,058
- Florida: 93,682
- Pennsylvania: 65,623
- Illinois: 56,875
- Ohio: 53,110
- New Jersey: 45,637
- Michigan: 45,172
- Virginia: 44,832
- North Carolina: 42,882
- Georgia: 41,659
- Massachusetts: 38,566
- Maryland: 34,348
- Washington: 33,139
- Arizona: 32,875
- Wisconsin: 32,165
- Indiana: 32,017
- Missouri: 31,271
- Colorado: 30,568
- Tennessee: 28,162
- Minnesota: 28,083
- South Carolina: 24,248
- Connecticut: 22,908
- Kentucky: 22,443
- Alabama: 20,591
- Oregon: 18,594
- Louisiana: 18,406
- Oklahoma: 16,819
- Iowa: 14,712
- Utah: 14,471
- Kansas: 13,309
- Nevada: 13,308
- Mississippi: 12,881
- Arkansas: 12,651
- Nebraska: 11,337
- Hawaii: 10,960
- New Mexico: 10,297
- West Virginia: 9,676
- Idaho: 9,605
- New Hampshire: 9,206
- Maine: 8,680
- Montana: 8,094
- Delaware: 7,475
- South Dakota: 6,422
- Rhode Island: 6,233
- Wyoming: 5,939
- North Dakota: 5,765
- Alaska: 5,540
- Vermont: 4,338