New York ASC sued following July data breach

A class action lawsuit has been filed against New York City-based Island Ambulatory Surgery Center following a recent patient data breach.

On April 5, Island ASC notified its patients that certain data — including patient names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information and health insurance information — may have been impacted during a July security breach.

Plaintiff Pablo Lopez has brought a lawsuit against the ASC on behalf of himself and additional patients who are seeking monetary damages and injunctive and declaratory relief. The suit was filed April 17 in a New York City court.

The suit alleges that the ASC did not notify patients their data had been compromised in a timely manner, putting them at a higher risk of data fraud. It also alleges that the ASC did not take "adequate and reasonable measures" to ensure a data breach would not happen.







