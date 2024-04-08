New York ASC hit with data breach

New York City-based Island Ambulatory Surgery Center has notified patients of a data security incident that impacted its patients' protected health information.

Potentially compromised information includes patient names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information and health insurance information, according to an April 5 press release.

The ASC became aware of unusual activity in its system July 31. It then took action to secure its network and launch an investigation with an independent cybersecurity firm.

On Feb. 7, the investigation determined that an unauthorized party did access sensitive information, and IASC put out a notice April 5.

"The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is IASC's top priority, and IASC deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause," IASC wrote in the press release.