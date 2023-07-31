New Jersey woman charged for posing as physician 

A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly posing as a physician, treating patients and prescribing medications.

From March 2022 to June 2023, Maria Macburnie allegedly assumed the identity of a relative who is licensed to practice and treated patients at Toms River, N.J.-based Shore Medical Associates. She allegedly issued multiple prescriptions for services when the relative was unable to see or treat patients, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Ms. Macburnie is charged with practicing medicine without a license, forgery, healthcare fraud and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.