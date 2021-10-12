New $300M Florida ASC expected to create nearly 600 jobs in 5 years

AdventHealth opened its $300 million Tampa Bay, Fla.-based Taneja Surgery Center on Oct. 12, according to Bay News 9. The ASC is one of the area's largest medical projects ever completed.

The 300,000-square-foot, six-story facility features surgical robots, 96 patient rooms, 24 ICU beds, 18 operating rooms and an auditorium that seats 160. The center includes space to add 36 more patient rooms and six more operating rooms, according to AdventHealth.

Taneja Surgery Center offers treatment for cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurologic and cancer-related issues.

AdventHealth said it expects the ASC to add 117 clinical jobs in the first year and 587 jobs within the first five.