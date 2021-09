AdventHealth will begin operations Oct. 12 at a $300 million surgery center on its Tampa (Fla.) hospital campus, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The six-story, 300,000-square-foot center, dubbed the Taneja Center for Surgery at AdventHealth, will offer more procedures for patients with heart and digestive problems and neurological issues.

The center will feature a 24-bed critical care unit, 96 patient rooms and 18 750-square-foot operating rooms.