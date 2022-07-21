Colorado ASC pioneers adoption of robotic platform assists with lumbar spine fixation

Vail-Summit (Colo.) Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery will be the first adopters of Accelus' minimally-invasive surgery robot that helps with pedicle screw placement during lumbar spine fixation procedures, according to an Accelus news release July 14.

The Remi Robotic Navigation System uses camera technology with a wide angle of capture, flexible table-mounted positioning and a table-mounted robotic targeting arm for efficiency and accuracy during surgery.

The robot's software was designed using spine surgery workflows that help the system anticipate next actions and enhance ease of use.

"With a much smaller footprint and lower cost than traditional robotic navigation systems, Remi is designed specifically to meet the needs of the ASC," Ernest Braxton, MD, chief of neurosurgery at Vail-Summit, said in the company's news release.

The ASC will serve as one of the first Accelus Centers of Excellence in Spine in the U.S., a program that allows qualified surgeons to meet to observe Dr. Braxton's minimally-invasive robotic surgery technique and allows surgeons to try the Remi system before buying.

"We believe Remi is a perfect fit for ASC use, providing accuracy with a portable footprint and price tag that fit well for these types of facilities," Chris Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Accelus, said in the release. The ability to move a robot from room to room or facility to facility creates massive clinical efficiencies and value."