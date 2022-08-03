SurgiCare of Miramar debuts robotic-assisted surgery line

SurgiCare of Miramar (Fla.) introduced a new robotic-assisted surgery line that uses the da Vinci surgical system.

The ASC will utilize the system for general surgery and OB-GYN procedures, including hernia repair, cholecystectomies, hysterectomies, myomectomies and endometriosis resections, according to an Aug. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

The da Vinci system has robot-assisted technology to translate the movements of a surgeon in real time and has a larger range of motion than a human hand, allowing surgeons to make fewer incisions, the release said.