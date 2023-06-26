Miami physician gets license suspended after being in jail for nearly a year 

The Florida surgeon general has signed an emergency suspension order for Manuel Barbeito, MD, a Miami-based physician who has been in prison for overprescribing since September, the Miami Herald reported June 25.

Dr. Barbeito was sentenced to five years and 10 months of prison last year after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and dispense a controlled substance. He worked at Miami-based General Care Center, which the report described as "an all-cash pill mill."

He received $1,500 to $2,000 per week plus a $120 cash bonus for every opioid prescription he wrote between March 2018 to November 2019 to patients who did not have a legitimate medical need.

His sentence was reduced to three years and six months after he was prepared to testify against General Care's shadow owner.