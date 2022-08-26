LastPass, password manager for over 33M globally hacked

Global password manager LastPass, a system used by more than 33 million people globally, had source code and proprietary technical information stolen during a breach in August.

LastPass said in an Aug. 25 notice the incident was detected "two weeks ago," and there is no evidence the incident involved customer data or encrypted password.

The post states users do not have to take further actions to secure accounts.

"In response to the incident, we have deployed containment and mitigation measures, and engaged a leading cybersecurity and forensics firm," Karim Toubba, LastPass CEO wrote. "While our investigation is ongoing, we have achieved a state of containment, implemented additional enhanced security measures, and see no further evidence of unauthorized activity."

This hack comes in the wake of a recent report saying that business owners are most concerned about their data being breached in cybersecurity attacks in the coming year.

In August, a Florida ASC had 2,200 patient records compromised in a data breach, while another breach compromised 2 million people across New England.