ASC group IT breach: 2 million people affected 

A hacker stole data from ASC and imaging group Shields Health Care, jeopardizing the personal information of 2 million people across 56 practices and facilities in New England.

From March 7-21, an unauthorized person accessed Shields' systems and took sensitive information, the group said. Shields was alerted of an incident on March 18, but data theft was unconfirmed at that point.

Ten days later, the Shields said it learned of the data theft and launched an investigation. The group said it has no evidence to indicate identity theft or fraud was committed with the stolen data, which could include names, Social Security numbers, birthdates, home addresses and medical information.

The group said it is rebuilding some network systems and will directly notify those affected, where possible.