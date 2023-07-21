Kentucky physician acquitted on 9 charges of healthcare fraud, overprescription

A federal court jury has acquitted Paintsville, Ky.-based physician Loey Kousa, MD, on nine charges he faced accusing him of healthcare fraud and illegal prescription, the Lexington Herald Leader reported July 20.

Dr. Kousa, who owns and operates East KY Clinic, was indicted last year on five charges of prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, two charges of healthcare fraud and two charges of making false statements in medical records.

Dr. Kousa had previously been barred from writing prescriptions, but the judge lifted the restriction after the verdict.