Kaiser employees express worries over pending shutdown of ASC, GI services at Hawaii clinic

After Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente confirmed it would close an ASC and end gastroenterology services at Wailuku Medical Office in Maui, Sept. 23, two unions representing the workers held a virtual town hall to express concerns, The Maui News reports.

The unions held the town hall Sept. 23., and about 100 people logged on, including union members, county and state officials, the newspaper reported.

Kaiser said it plans to lay off 28 employees, 17 registered nurses and 11 staff members. It's unclear if there are other positions for these employees.

Registered nurse at the ASC Michele Bausch told the newspaper that she loves Kaiser, but the cuts will hurt healthcare in Hawaii.

"We need continuity of care, we need to be involved, we need transparency," Ms. Bausch said. "I feel like dissolving our departments does not meet the mission statement and the promises Kaiser made to employees, to the community, and to myself."

It's unclear when Kaiser will close the ASC, but the union told the newspaper it believes the cuts will be implemented in mid-October.

United Here Local 5 financial secretary Eric Gill told the paper: "This was a surprise to us, both unions, and to the workers. We have complained to Kaiser about their intention to not follow through with the actions and procedures built into our contracts with them."

Read the full article here.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.