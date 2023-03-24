How the net worth of 10 healthcare billionaires has changed in 6 months

In September, Thomas Frist Jr., MD, founder of HCA Healthcare, was named the richest American in healthcare, with a net worth of $17 billion. Today, his net worth sits at $20.5 billion, up $3.5 billion in six months, according to Forbes' live net worth tracker.
How the net worth of September's 10 U.S. healthcare billionaires has changed in six months:
Thomas Frist Jr., MD
September: $17 billion
Today: $20.5 billion
Change: +$3.5 billion
Carl Cook
September: $9.7 billion
Today: $10.2 billion
Change: +$500 million
Reinhold Schmieding
September: $6.5 billion
Today: $7.7 billion
Change: +$1.2 billion
Ge Li
September: $6.1 billion
Today: $5.7 billion
Change: -$400 million
Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD
September: $5.7 billion
Today: $5.8 billion
Change: +$100 million
Ronda Stryker
September: $5.6 billion
Today: $7.1 billion
Change: +$1.5 billion
John Brown
September: $4.5 billion
Today: $5.9 billion
Change: +$1.4 billion
Jon Stryker
September: $3.5 billion
Today: $4.5 billion
Change: +$1 billion
Stewart Rahr
September: $2.8 billion
Today: $2.8 billion
Change: None
Pat Stryker
September: $2.7 billion
Today: $3.3 billion
Change: +$500 million