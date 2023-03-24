How the net worth of 10 healthcare billionaires has changed in 6 months

In September, Thomas Frist Jr., MD, founder of HCA Healthcare, was named the richest American in healthcare, with a net worth of $17 billion. Today, his net worth sits at $20.5 billion, up $3.5 billion in six months, according to Forbes' live net worth tracker.

How the net worth of September's 10 U.S. healthcare billionaires has changed in six months:

Thomas Frist Jr., MD

September: $17 billion

Today: $20.5 billion

Change: +$3.5 billion

Carl Cook

September: $9.7 billion

Today: $10.2 billion

Change: +$500 million

Reinhold Schmieding

September: $6.5 billion

Today: $7.7 billion

Change: +$1.2 billion

Ge Li

September: $6.1 billion

Today: $5.7 billion

Change: -$400 million

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

September: $5.7 billion

Today: $5.8 billion

Change: +$100 million

Ronda Stryker

September: $5.6 billion

Today: $7.1 billion

Change: +$1.5 billion

John Brown

September: $4.5 billion

Today: $5.9 billion

Change: +$1.4 billion

Jon Stryker

September: $3.5 billion

Today: $4.5 billion

Change: +$1 billion

Stewart Rahr

September: $2.8 billion

Today: $2.8 billion

Change: None

Pat Stryker

September: $2.7 billion

Today: $3.3 billion

Change: +$500 million