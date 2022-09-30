The 10 richest Americans in healthcare this year, per Forbes

Ten people whose wealth is rooted in the healthcare industry made Forbes' 2022 list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, based on data from September 2022:

42. Thomas Frist Jr.: $17 billion

Mr. Frist founded Hospital Corp. of America in 1968. HCA Healthcare owns and operates 187 hospitals and 2,000 care sites.

66. Carl Cook: $9.7 billion

Mr. Cook is CEO of medical device manufacturer Cook Group.

138. Reinhold Schmieding: $6.5 billion

Mr. Schmieding started orthopedic surgical tools company Arthrex in 1981 and still owns more than 90 percent of the company.

153. Ge Li: $6.1 billion

Mr. Li co-founded WuXi AppTec, a research and development and manufacturing company that supports biotech and pharmaceuticals.

160. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD: $5.7 billion

Dr. Soon-Shiong was a practicing physician before inventing the cancer medication Abraxane. In 2016, he created a biotech startup. In 2018, he bought the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

169. Ronda Stryker: $5.6 billion

Ms. Stryker is a director of medical equipment company Stryker Corp. She owns 6 percent of the company and serves on the board.

234. John Brown: $4.5 billion

Mr. Brown ran Stryker Corp. for 32 years.

317. Jon Stryker: $3.5 billion

Mr. Stryker inherited a stake in Stryker Corp. He is an architect and LGBTQ activist.

380. Stewart Rahr: $2.8 billion

Mr. Rahr expanded his father's pharmaceutical company, Kinray, before selling it to Cardinal Health in 2010.

388. Pat Stryker: $2.7 billion

Ms. Stryker inherited a stake in Stryker Corp. and is a philanthropist.